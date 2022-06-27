Anderson .Paak, Kendrick Lamar and Megan Thee Stallion Getty/Ethan Miller/Scott Dudelson/Richard Fury/VF22

Black excellence took centre stage at the 2022 BET Awards on Sunday night to celebrate achievements in music, culture and sports.

In the lead-up to the ceremony, Doja Cat led the way in the nominations with six nods, while Ari Lennox and Drake each had four.

Advertisement

On the night, it was US rapper and producer Anderson .Paak who came out on top, bagging two awards as part of Silk Sonic and another for his work as a music video director.

Meanwhile, Kendrick Lamar scooped two awards for Best Hip-Hop Artist and Video Of The Year. He was not present at the ceremony as it coincided with his headlining performance at Glastonbury.

Also on two wins was King Richard, with Will Smith being awarded Best Actor and the film itself being named Best Movie.

The night’s highest honour went to Sean “Diddy” Combs, who received the lifetime achievement award at the show, following last year’s winner Queen Latifah.

Advertisement

The prestigious award is granted each year to industry giants who have “significantly shaped culture through their extensive careers” and “been transformative leaders that consistently inspire generations by setting a true standard of excellence”.

Check out the full list of nominees and winners below...

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

WINNER: Jazmine Sullivan

Ari Lennox

Chlöe

Doja Cat

H.E.R.

Mary J. Blige

Summer Walker

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

WINNER: The Weeknd

Blxst

Chris Brown

Giveon

Lucky Daye

Wizkid

Yung Bleu

Best Group

WINNER: Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak)

Chlöe X Halle

City Girls

Lil Baby & Lil Durk

Migos

Young Dolph & Key Glock

Best Collaboration

WINNER: Wizkid feat. Justin Bieber & Tems - “Essence”

DJ Khaled fest. Lil Baby & Lil Durk - “Every Chance I Get”

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar - “Family Ties

Doja Cat feat. SZA - “Kiss Me More”

Drake feat. Future & Young Thug - “Way 2 Sexy”

Bia feat. Nicki Minaj - “Whole Lotta Money (Remix)”

Best Female Hip-Hop Artist

WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Latto

Nicki Minaj

Saweetie

Best Male Hip-Hop Artist

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar

Drake

Future

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Kanye West

Lil Baby

Video of the Year

WINNER: Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar - “Family Ties”

Chlöe - “Have Mercy”

Doja Cat feat. SZA - “Kiss Me More”

Ari Lennox - “Pressure”

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) - “Smokin Out The Window”

Drake feat. Future & Young Thug - “Way 2 Sexy”

Video Director of the Year

WINNER: Anderson .Paak a.k.a. Director .Paak

Benny Boom

Beyoncé & Dikayl Rimmasch

Director X

Hype Williams

Missy Elliott

Best New Artist

WINNER: Latto

Baby Keem

Benny the Butcher

Muni Long

Tems

Yung Bleu

Album of the Year

WINNER: Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) - “An Evening with Silk Sonic”

H.E.R. - “Back of My Mind”

Tyler, the Creator - “Call Me If You Get Lost”

Drake - “Certified Lover Boy”

Kanye West - “Donda”

Jazmine Sullivan - “Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe”

Doja Cat - “Planet Her”

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Marvin Sapp - “All In Your Hands”

Kanye West - “Come to Life”

Kelly Price - “Grace”

Fred Hammond - “Hallelujah”

H.E.R. & Tauren Wells - “Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)”

Election Worship & Maverick City Music - “Jireh”

WINNER: Lil Baby X Kirk Franklin - “We Win”

BET Her

Alicia Keys - “Best of Me (Originals)”

WINNER: Mary J. Blige - “Good Morning Gorgeous”

Chlöe - “Have Mercy”

Ari Lennox - “Pressure”

Jazmine Sullivan - “Roster”

Summer Walker & Ari Lennox - “Unloyal”

Doja Cat - “Woman”

Best International Act

Dave (UK)

Dinos (France)

Fally Ipupa (DRC)

Fireboy DML (Nigeria)

Little Simz (UK)

Ludmilla (Brazil)

Major League DJZ (South Africa)

Tayc (France)

WINNER: Tems (Nigeria)

Best Movie

“Candyman”

WINNER: “King Richard”

“Respect”

“Space Jam: A New Legacy”

“Summer of Soul”

“The Harder They Fall”

Best Actor

Adrian Holmes - “Bel-Air”

Anthony Anderson - “Black-ish”

Damson Idris - “Snowfall”

Denzel Washington - “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Forest Whitaker - “Respect” / “Godfather of Harlem”

Jabari Banks - “Bel-Air”

Sterling K. Brown - “This Is Us”

WINNER: Will Smith - “King Richard”

Best Actress

Aunjanue Ellis - “King Richard”

Coco Jones - “Bel-Air”

Issa Rae - “Insecure”

Jennifer Hudson - “Respect”

Mary J. Blige - “Power Book II: Ghost”

Queen Latifah - “The Equalizer”

Quinta Brunson - “Abbott Elementary”

Regina King - “The Harder They Fal”

WINNER: Zendaya - “Euphoria” / “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

YoungStars Award

Akira Akbar

Demi Singleton

Miles Brown

Saniyya Sidney

WINNER: Marsai Martin

Sportswoman of the Year Award

WINNER: Naomi Osaka

Brittney Griner

Candace Parker

Serena Williams

Sha’Carri Richardson

Simone Biles

Sportsman of the Year Award

WINNER: Stephen Curry

Aaron Donald

Bubba Wallace

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Ja Morant