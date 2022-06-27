Black excellence took centre stage at the 2022 BET Awards on Sunday night to celebrate achievements in music, culture and sports.
In the lead-up to the ceremony, Doja Cat led the way in the nominations with six nods, while Ari Lennox and Drake each had four.
On the night, it was US rapper and producer Anderson .Paak who came out on top, bagging two awards as part of Silk Sonic and another for his work as a music video director.
Meanwhile, Kendrick Lamar scooped two awards for Best Hip-Hop Artist and Video Of The Year. He was not present at the ceremony as it coincided with his headlining performance at Glastonbury.
Also on two wins was King Richard, with Will Smith being awarded Best Actor and the film itself being named Best Movie.
The night’s highest honour went to Sean “Diddy” Combs, who received the lifetime achievement award at the show, following last year’s winner Queen Latifah.
The prestigious award is granted each year to industry giants who have “significantly shaped culture through their extensive careers” and “been transformative leaders that consistently inspire generations by setting a true standard of excellence”.
Check out the full list of nominees and winners below...
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
WINNER: Jazmine Sullivan
Ari Lennox
Chlöe
Doja Cat
H.E.R.
Mary J. Blige
Summer Walker
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
WINNER: The Weeknd
Blxst
Chris Brown
Giveon
Lucky Daye
Wizkid
Yung Bleu
Best Group
WINNER: Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak)
Chlöe X Halle
City Girls
Lil Baby & Lil Durk
Migos
Young Dolph & Key Glock
Best Collaboration
WINNER: Wizkid feat. Justin Bieber & Tems - “Essence”
DJ Khaled fest. Lil Baby & Lil Durk - “Every Chance I Get”
Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar - “Family Ties
Doja Cat feat. SZA - “Kiss Me More”
Drake feat. Future & Young Thug - “Way 2 Sexy”
Bia feat. Nicki Minaj - “Whole Lotta Money (Remix)”
Best Female Hip-Hop Artist
WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion
Cardi B
Doja Cat
Latto
Nicki Minaj
Saweetie
Best Male Hip-Hop Artist
WINNER: Kendrick Lamar
Drake
Future
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
Kanye West
Lil Baby
Video of the Year
WINNER: Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar - “Family Ties”
Chlöe - “Have Mercy”
Doja Cat feat. SZA - “Kiss Me More”
Ari Lennox - “Pressure”
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) - “Smokin Out The Window”
Drake feat. Future & Young Thug - “Way 2 Sexy”
Video Director of the Year
WINNER: Anderson .Paak a.k.a. Director .Paak
Benny Boom
Beyoncé & Dikayl Rimmasch
Director X
Hype Williams
Missy Elliott
Best New Artist
WINNER: Latto
Baby Keem
Benny the Butcher
Muni Long
Tems
Yung Bleu
Album of the Year
WINNER: Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) - “An Evening with Silk Sonic”
H.E.R. - “Back of My Mind”
Tyler, the Creator - “Call Me If You Get Lost”
Drake - “Certified Lover Boy”
Kanye West - “Donda”
Jazmine Sullivan - “Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe”
Doja Cat - “Planet Her”
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
Marvin Sapp - “All In Your Hands”
Kanye West - “Come to Life”
Kelly Price - “Grace”
Fred Hammond - “Hallelujah”
H.E.R. & Tauren Wells - “Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)”
Election Worship & Maverick City Music - “Jireh”
WINNER: Lil Baby X Kirk Franklin - “We Win”
BET Her
Alicia Keys - “Best of Me (Originals)”
WINNER: Mary J. Blige - “Good Morning Gorgeous”
Chlöe - “Have Mercy”
Ari Lennox - “Pressure”
Jazmine Sullivan - “Roster”
Summer Walker & Ari Lennox - “Unloyal”
Doja Cat - “Woman”
Best International Act
Dave (UK)
Dinos (France)
Fally Ipupa (DRC)
Fireboy DML (Nigeria)
Little Simz (UK)
Ludmilla (Brazil)
Major League DJZ (South Africa)
Tayc (France)
WINNER: Tems (Nigeria)
Best Movie
“Candyman”
WINNER: “King Richard”
“Respect”
“Space Jam: A New Legacy”
“Summer of Soul”
“The Harder They Fall”
Best Actor
Adrian Holmes - “Bel-Air”
Anthony Anderson - “Black-ish”
Damson Idris - “Snowfall”
Denzel Washington - “The Tragedy of Macbeth”
Forest Whitaker - “Respect” / “Godfather of Harlem”
Jabari Banks - “Bel-Air”
Sterling K. Brown - “This Is Us”
WINNER: Will Smith - “King Richard”
Best Actress
Aunjanue Ellis - “King Richard”
Coco Jones - “Bel-Air”
Issa Rae - “Insecure”
Jennifer Hudson - “Respect”
Mary J. Blige - “Power Book II: Ghost”
Queen Latifah - “The Equalizer”
Quinta Brunson - “Abbott Elementary”
Regina King - “The Harder They Fal”
WINNER: Zendaya - “Euphoria” / “Spider-Man: No Way Home”
YoungStars Award
Akira Akbar
Demi Singleton
Miles Brown
Saniyya Sidney
WINNER: Marsai Martin
Sportswoman of the Year Award
WINNER: Naomi Osaka
Brittney Griner
Candace Parker
Serena Williams
Sha’Carri Richardson
Simone Biles
Sportsman of the Year Award
WINNER: Stephen Curry
Aaron Donald
Bubba Wallace
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Ja Morant
LeBron James