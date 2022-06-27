Lizzo Is A Walking Disco Ball In Joy-Fuelled BET Awards Performance

Lizzo performing during the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater. Leon Bennett via Getty Images

Bad bitch o’clock arrived right on time at the 2022 BET Awards, which kicked off with a performance by Lizzo practically bursting with joy.

Dressed like a walking disco ball in a shimmering gold crop top and flares, the music superstar blessed the crowd at the award ceremony on Sunday night with an electrifying rendition of her smash single About Damn Time.

Lizzo opened the number with an uptempo flute solo, putting a jazzy spin on the funk-fuelled track, which shot to the top of the US charts earlier this year thanks to a viral TikTok dance challenge that became a favourite among celebrities like Joe Jonas and Reese Witherspoon.

Per usual, the Grammy winner delivered the goods with flawless vocals and energetic choreography, as she was flanked by a group of back-up dancers in matching gold attire.

“It’s about damn time we have fun! It’s about damn time we stand in our power,” she said from the stage with the crowd erupting in cheers. “Black people! My people!”

Earlier in the evening, the singer arrived at the ceremony in an iridescent black gown with feather accents that featured a thigh-high slit.

Lizzo attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26 in Los Angeles, California. Momodu Mansaray via Getty Images

Ahead of the show, Lizzo and Live Nation pledged $1 million from her upcoming tour to Planned Parenthood and various abortion funds in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“Black women & women of color have historically had disproportionately less access to family planning resources— this is a great loss but not a new one,” she wrote on Instagram in a post announcing the donation.

Host Taraji P. Henson praised the singer on stage for using her voice to protect women’s reproductive rights immediately following the performance.

“Thank you, Lizzo, for pledging one million dollars to Planned Parenthood,” Henson said during her opening remarks at the ceremony. “And you’re damn right – it’s about damn time. It’s about damn time we step into our power. It’s about damn time we talk about the fact that guns have more rights than a woman. It’s a sad day in America.”

