Bette Midler is facing heavy criticism over a tweet she posted suggesting the word “woman” is being “stripped” and “erased”.
On Monday afternoon, the Hocus Pocus actor wrote on Twitter: “WOMEN OF THE WORLD! We are being stripped of our rights over our bodies, our lives and even of our name!
“They don’t call us ‘women’ anymore; they call us ‘birthing people’ or ‘menstruators’, and even ‘people with vaginas’!”
“Don’t let them erase you!” she added. “Every human on earth owes you!”
Bette was presumably responding to calls to use terms like “pregnant people” to make the language around fertility, pregnancy and abortion care more inclusive towards transgender men and members of the non-binary community who are able to get pregnant and give birth.
After Bette’s tweet was shared, many critics – including the feminist author Roxane Gay and drag queens Panti Bliss and Crystal – responded to the two-time Oscar winner, explaining why trans-inclusive language does not erase women.
Many of Bette’s fans also voiced their disappointment with the Beaches star’s comments, particularly given her long-held position as a role model within the LGBTQ+ community:
In recent times, Bette has become known for her candid tweets on a variety of political issues, and was among former president Trump’s most vocal critics.
However, over the years, she has come under fire on a number of occasions due to ignorant gaffes within her criticism.
She has not commented publicly on the backlash to her latest remarks, though she was active on Twitter throughout Monday afternoon and into the night.
Help and support:
- The Gender Trust supports anyone affected by gender identity | 01527 894 838
- Mermaids offers information, support, friendship and shared experiences for young people with gender identity issues | 0208 1234819
- LGBT Youth Scotland is the largest youth and community-based organisation for LGBT people in Scotland. Text 07786 202 370
- Gires provides information for trans people, their families and professionals who care for them | 01372 801554
- Depend provides support, advice and information for anyone who knows, or is related to, a transsexual person in the UK