Disney has unveiled a first-look trailer for the new Hocus Pocus sequel, offering up a serious dose of nostalgia.

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy are all back in action as the Sanderson sisters in the new sequel, which will debut on Disney+ later this year to coincide with Halloween almost three decades after the original film hit cinemas.

The minute-long teaser shows a group of teenagers trying to cast a spell to reignite the black flame and resurrect the coven, with the original trio eventually being brought back to life.

Bette Midler’s witch character Winifred is heard declaring: “Lock up your children! Yes, Salem, we’re back!”

The Sanderson sisters are officially back Matt Kennedy/Disney

In a nod to the first film’s show-stopping musical number, the Hocus Pocus 2 trailer ends with the Sanderson sisters meeting a carnival worker, who tells them: “It’s the Sanderson sisters – I bet you’re looking for the stage.”

“Always,” Winifred then responds, with a knowing look.

Kathy Najimy, Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker in Hocus Pocus Disney

Joining the original cast in the new film will be Doug Jones, reprising his role as Billy Butcherson from the original film.

Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham and Belisa Escobedo are among the new additions for Hocus Pocus 2, alongside Hannah Waddingham and Tony Hale.

An official synopsis for the film reads: “​​It’s been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, and they are looking for revenge.

“Now it is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow’s Eve.”

Hocus Pocus 2 will be streaming on Disney+ from 30 September.