Beverley Knight Addresses Lip-Syncing Claims After Stunning Strictly Performance

Beverley Knight has addressed claims that she was lip-syncing during her performance on Strictly Come Dancing.

On Sunday night’s results show, the singer performed I’m On Fire for the first time on TV alongside the London Community Gospel Choir, while professionals Gorka Marquez and Katya Jones danced together.

The song comes from her latest album The Fifth Chapter which celebrates her 50th birthday.

However, on social media, some viewers suggested Beverley was miming during her performance.

Beverley addressed doubters straight after the show aired, saying: “In the entirety of my career, I’ve never EVER mimed a note. Not once.”

“The slay is real people, note for note,” she wrote.

Former Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two host Rylan Clark replied to Beverley saying “Amen”, to which the singer responded: “Thank you my luv! YOU know the score!”

During the results episode, Jody Cundy and Jowita Przystal were voted off as Eddie Kadi and Karen Hauer were saved by the judges.

Jody and Jowita failed to impress with their Salsa set to Samba de Janeiro by Bellini.

The Paralympian said of his exit: “You know what, when I signed up for this I thought what an earth am I signing up for and we did that first live show and I absolutely loved every second of it.

“And just being able to dance and do something I’ve never done before and get completely out of my comfort zone and with this amazing person.”