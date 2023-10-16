ICYMI, This Is Who Became The Latest Celeb To Leave Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly host Tess Daly with Jody Cundy and Jowita Przystal BBC/Guy Levy

Jody Cundy has become the third celebrity to be eliminated from this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

The Paralympian and his professional dance partner Jowita Przystal landed in the bottom two on Sunday night’s result show, after their Salsa set to Samba de Janeiro by Bellini failed to impress the judges.

The couple had to face comedian Eddie Kadi and his partner Karen Hauer in the dance-off, who also had to perform their American Smooth to Sex Bomb by Tom Jones once again.

Advertisement

After both couples had danced, Craig Revel Horwood, Anton Du Beke and Motsi Mabuse all voted to save Eddie and Karen, meaning they had won the majority vote regardless, however Head Judge Shirley Ballas also said she would have decided to save them.

Of his exit, Jody said: “You know what, when I signed up for this I thought what an earth am I signing up for and we did that first live show and I absolutely loved every second of it. And just being able to dance and do something I’ve never done before and get completely out of my comfort zone and with this amazing person.”

Jody and Jowita faced Eddie Kadi and Karen Hauer in the dance-off BBC/Guy Levy

Turning to Jowita, he continued: “This person’s got so much energy, every morning like 9 O’clock we’ve got, start of training and she’s like BAMMM, like this, she comes into the room like an absolute cannonball and she just doesn’t stop the whole day. And she doesn’t lose any faith, doesn’t lose anything, motivates me on to do more and more. So I’ve had an absolute blast.”

Advertisement

Jowita was then asked if she had any words for her partner, saying: “I cannot even describe how proud I am of you Jody, cause from day one till now, it’s enormous improvement. And I hope from now on, when you go out, when you hear the music, you’re not going to hide anywhere. You’re going to go on that dancefloor and you’re going to give it all.

“And I hope, one day when you look back at all of this, you will say to yourself I’m proud of myself, because that will be my biggest achievement.”