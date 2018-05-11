Beyoncé Gives Giant Butterfly Ring To The V&A

Beyoncé has parted with a piece of jewellery that was given to her by her husband Jay-Z, so that visitors to London’s V&A museum may enjoy the craftsmanship that went into creating the elaborate ring.

The Papillion ring, designed by London-based jeweller G (Glenn Spiro) in 2014, features 326 vivid green gemstones called tsavorites and 342 brilliant-cut diamonds. It was engineered so that the wings flutter when the wearer flexes their finger.

“I do love butterflies”, Beyoncé told Vogue. “But the Papillon was something special.”

The superstar was photographed wearing the ring in a series of intimate pictures taken by her husband, rapper Jay Z.