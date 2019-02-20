Beyoncé and Jay Z were not even present at this year’s Brit Awards but still managed to serve up one of the highlights of the evening.
In a celebration of all-round brilliant people, they paid tribute to Meghan Markle, the Duchess Of Sussex, as they picked up the award for Best International Group on Wednesday night.
The husband and wife duo sent in a recorded message to accept the prize, recreating a famous moment from their APESHIT music video.
But instead of having the Mona Lisa on the wall behind them, they had installed a picture of Meghan.
Needles to say, people were obsessed with it...
Beyoncé and Jay Z’s award for their work as The Carters, aired as part of a montage celebrating the best international acts.
None of the recipients – including Drake for Best International Male and Ariana Grande for Best International Female – were present to collect the gongs, so bosses made the decision to pull them all together in a pre-recorded package.
Meanwhile, there was a huge TV gaffe that revealed that The 1975 had won Best British Group and Album Of The Year before the ceremony had even begun.