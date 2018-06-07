Beyoncé And Jay Z’s 'On The Run II' Tour Looks Completely Epic

Beyoncé And Jay-Z kicked off their ‘On The Run II’ on Wednesday night, delighting the thousands of fans at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.

Luckily, for those of us not in attendance, plenty of fans shared snippets of the concert on social media and official photographers have also blessed us with a first look at the tour.

And, as is usually the case when it comes to Queen Bey, the concert looks seriously epic.

First of all, can we talk about Beyoncé’s mask, which is a throwback to the first ‘OTR’ tour: