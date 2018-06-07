Beyoncé And Jay Z’s 'On The Run II' Tour Looks Completely Epic

Beyoncé And Jay-Z kicked off their ‘On The Run II’ on Wednesday night, delighting the thousands of fans at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.
Luckily, for those of us not in attendance, plenty of fans shared snippets of the concert on social media and official photographers have also blessed us with a first look at the tour.
And, as is usually the case when it comes to Queen Bey, the concert looks seriously epic.
First of all, can we talk about Beyoncé’s mask, which is a throwback to the first ‘OTR’ tour:
The couple looked pretty loved up on stage and also managed a fair few costume changes during the gig:
Many fans who shared snippets of the show on Twitter revealed that family played a big part in the VTs played between tracks:
However, bizarrely, a representative for Beyoncé has said the babies being held by the star in one video (pictured below) are not the twins she gave birth to last year:
Who do the children belong to? Why didn’t Bey film her actual kids? We will never know the answers to those questions.
When it came to performing her solo material, Beyoncé’s dancers wore hats similar to the Formation era ones:
The couple’s setlist consisted of more than 40 tracks(!), with duets including ‘Crazy In Love’, ‘03 Bonnie And Clyde’ and ‘Drunk In Love’ performed between songs from both stars’ back catalogues and their latest albums, ‘Lemonade’ and ‘4:44’.
The full setlist can be seen here but this could change at future concerts as the BBC reports that Beyoncé and Jay have been rehearsing as many as 60 songs.
The ‘OTR II’ tour will consist of a total of 48 shows, with the next one taking place in Glasgow on Saturday.