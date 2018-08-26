Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s dancers were forced to step in when a fan stormed the stage at the end of their live show on Saturday night.

The couple are currently on their ‘On The Run II’ world tour, which arrived in Atlanta, Georgia over the weekend.

During their version of recent single ‘APESHIT’, the final song of the show, there was a sudden commotion, as all of the dancers appeared to run to the back of the stage.

Beyoncé fansite BeyLegion later reported that there had been a stage invasion during the number, which the dancers had tried to step in and block.