Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s dancers were forced to step in when a fan stormed the stage at the end of their live show on Saturday night.
The couple are currently on their ‘On The Run II’ world tour, which arrived in Atlanta, Georgia over the weekend.
During their version of recent single ‘APESHIT’, the final song of the show, there was a sudden commotion, as all of the dancers appeared to run to the back of the stage.
Beyoncé fansite BeyLegion later reported that there had been a stage invasion during the number, which the dancers had tried to step in and block.
Security were then seen entering the stage at what quickly became a chaotic end to the concert.
The ‘Halo’ singer’s publicist later shared a post of both Beyoncé and Jay-Z on stage during the show, commenting: “Thank you to all the fans for your concern. They are fine and looking forward to the show tomorrow.”
HuffPost UK has reached out to Beyoncé’s representatives for further information.
Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s joint ‘On The Run II’ has so far enjoyed huge success all over the world, with Billboard reporting earlier this week that it recently surpassed the $150 million (£117 million) mark.
Towards the beginning of the run, after their second show in London, the pair dropped their surprise collaborative album ‘EVERYTHING IS LOVE’, released under the moniker ‘The Carters’.
The album was seen by many as the final part of the story started on ‘Lemonade’ and later followed up on ‘4:44’, with the two moving on from the infidelity drama that rocked their marriage when Beyoncé released her most recent solo album in 2016.