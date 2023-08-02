Beyoncé Shouts Out 'Queen Mother' Madonna At Renaissance Tour Stop

Beyoncè and Madonna Associated Press

Beyoncé recently gave a sweet shoutout to Madonna — from one queen to another.

In videos circulating on social media, Queen Bey was captured showing love to the Material Girl singer Sunday during a New Jersey stop on her Renaissance World Tour. Madonna attended the show with three of her daughters — Mercy, Stella and Estere.

“Big shoutout to the queen,” Beyoncé said on the stage. “Queen Mother Madonna, we love you.”

Madonna celebrated her experience at the concert in an Instagram story Tuesday. “Thank You Queen B. for your Magnificent show!” she wrote, along with a crown emoji.

Advertisement

“My Daughters were enthralled! We Love you!” she continued.

The Queen of Pop also shared photos from the concert, including one that showed her and her children posing with Beyoncé and her youngest daughter, Rumi.

Beyoncé accepts the award for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album at the Grammy Awards on Feb. 5 in Los Angeles. via Associated Press

Beyoncé and Madonna have publicly expressed their admiration for each other on several occasions recently.

In 2022, the Cuff It singer released Break My Soul (The Queens Remix), a reworked version of Beyoncé’s hit Break My Soul from that June. The remix heavily samples Madonna’s 1990 classic Vogue.

Advertisement

Shortly after the remix debuted, Madonna shared on Instagram that Beyoncé had sent her a floral arrangement and a note thanking her for her impact in the music industry.

“Thank You, Queen. I’m So Grateful For You. You Have Opened So Many Doors For So Many Women,” Beyoncé’s note read.

“You Are Masterpiece Genius. Thank You For Allowing Me To Sing In Your Song And Thank You For Naming The Remix!!!!”

On Sunday, Madonna said in another Instagram post that she was “lucky” to be alive after being hospitalised in late June with what her manager called a “serious bacterial infection.”

“One month out of the hospital and I can reflect. As a Mother you can really get caught up in the needs Of your children and the seemingly endless giving,” she wrote in a caption for the post. “But when the chips were down my children really showed up for me. I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference.”