Madonna Feels Like 'Luckiest Star' As She Shares Update After Health Scare

Madonna pictured in 2019 via Associated Press

Madonna says she feels like the “Luckiest Star in the world” as she revealed she can now dance again.

The Queen of Pop has shared an update with fans following her health scare last month, which saw her treated in intensive care after developing a “serious bacterial infection”.

Advertisement

The singer has been resting at home in New York after postponing the first leg of her Celebration Tour, but is getting back on her feet.

Dancing in an Instagram video to her 1884 hit Lucky Star, Madonna captioned the clip: “To be able to move my body and dance just a little bit makes me feel like the Luckiest Star in the world!”

She added: “Thank you to all of my fans and friends! You must be my lucky stars too!”

The singer also wished her debut album ‘Madonna’ a happy 40th birthday.

Earlier this month, Madonna told fans she was on the “road to recovery”, writing on Instagram “Thank you for your positive energy, Prayers and words of healing and encouragement.

Advertisement

“I have felt your love. I’m on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life.

“My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children.

“My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour.

“I also didn’t want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone.

“My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I’ll be back with you as soon as I can!”

Prior to her hospitalisation, Madonna had been working on her Celebration world tour, billed as her first ever greatest hits tour, featuring songs from across her decades-spanning career.

While the North American leg was supposed to begin in Vancouver on 15 July, prior to its postponement, the European leg will kick off in London in October.

Advertisement