Madonna Speaks Out For The First Time Since Her Recent Hospitalisation

Madonna on stage at the VMAs in 2021 Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2021 via Getty Images

Madonna has spoken publicly for the first time since her recent hospitalisation.

Two weeks ago, the Queen of Pop was treated in intensive care after developing a “serious bacterial infection”, with her representative confirming the singer would be “pausing all commitments”, including her upcoming world tour, which had been due to begin later this month.

In her first public statement since leaving hospital, the Like A Prayer star shared on Monday afternoon thanked her supporters for their “positive energy” and gave an update on her tour.

“Thank you for your positive energy, prayers and words of healing and encouragement” she began. “I have felt your love.

“I’m on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life.”

Madonna continued: “My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children. My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour.

“I also didn’t want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone.

“My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I’ll be back with you as soon as I can!”

She added: “The current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe. I couldn’t be more grateful for your care and support.”

Madonna signed off the message simply: “Love, M.”

Prior to her hospitalisation, Madonna had been working on her Celebration world tour, billed as her first ever greatest hitstour, featuring hits from across her decades-spanning career.

While the North American leg was supposed to begin in Vancouver on 15 July, prior to its postponement, the European leg will kick off in London in October.

The Grammy winner is due to perform four shows at London’s O2 Arena in the middle of October, before returning for one final show in December.