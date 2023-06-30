Madonna Discharged From Hospital After Stay In Intensive Care

Madonna Daniele Venturelli via Getty Images

The BBC reported that the singer was now at home and feeling better after she was rushed to hospital last Saturday.

Advertisement

Madonna’s publicist announced she was postponing her her world tour – which was set to run for seven months and begin in the coming weeks – due to her ill health earlier this week.

The Holiday star’s friend Debi Mazar also said she was “on the mend”.

Captioning a picture of her and Madonna together, Debi wrote: “Get well Sis! Rest, Restore, Reboot! Strongest gal I know… .

“To all of her fans-Madonna is on the mend home resting! #Warrior #Lioness.”

A spokesperson for Madonna had no further comment to make when contacted by HuffPost UK on Friday.

Her manager, Guy Oseary, shared news that she was in hospital with fans on Wednesday.

He wrote: “At this time we need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour.

“We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”

Advertisement

The Celebration tour was scheduled to kick off in Vancouver in Canada on 15 July, with the first leg taking her across North America and wrapping up on 7 October.