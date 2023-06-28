Madonna Hospitalised After Being Found Unresponsive

Madonna is expected to make a full recovery, according to her manager. Jose Luis Magana/Associated Press

Madonna was hospitalised on Saturday after being found unresponsive, according to multiple reports citing her manager, Guy Oseary.

Her manager said on Wednesday that she had developed a “serious bacterial infection,” but added that she is expected to make a full recovery.

“On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which lead to a several day stay in the ICU,” he wrote on Instagram. “Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected.”

Oseary added that Madonna will postpone her Celebration tour, which she was scheduled to begin in mid-July.

