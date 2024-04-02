New Biden Ad Needles Trump On His Support For National Abortion Ban

LOADING ERROR LOADING

US President Joe Biden’s campaign released a new ad Tuesday calling out Donald Trump, the presumptive GOP nominee for president, over his signaling support for a nationwide crackdown on abortion access.

“In 2016, Donald Trump ran to overturn Roe v. Wade. Now, in 2024, he’s running to pass a national ban on a woman’s right to choose,” Biden says in the ad. “I’m running to make Roe v. Wade the law of the land again, so we would have a federal guarantee to the right to choose. Donald Trump doesn’t trust women. I do.”

Trump hasn’t explicitly advocated for a nationwide abortion ban, but he indicated in a radio interview last month that he’d likely back a federal ban on the procedure after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

“The number of weeks, now, people are agreeing on 15, and I’m thinking in terms of that, and it’ll come out to something that’s very reasonable,” he said on WABC’s Sid & Friends in the Morning recently. “But people are really — even hardliners are agreeing, seems to be 15 weeks, seems to be a number that people are agreeing at. But I’ll make that announcement at the appropriate time.”

The comments mirror a New York Times report from February that Trump has been privately telling advisors and allies that he liked the idea of a 16-week abortion ban.

Biden doubled down on his support for abortion access Tuesday with a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, expressing outrage over the Florida Supreme Court upholding the state’s six-week abortion ban.

“I remain committed to protecting reproductive freedom in Florida and across the US,” Biden said.

Vice President Kamala Harris also posted her objection to the court’s decision.