US President Joe Biden said Tuesday it’s a “step forward” that a jury found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty on all charges in the killing of George Floyd.

“It was a murder in full light of day, and it ripped the blinders off for the whole world to see systemic racism,” he said from the White House alongside Vice President Kamala Harris.

The jury came to its decision earlier Tuesday, a day after the defense and prosecution teams delivered their final arguments. Chauvin, who invoked his Fifth Amendment right not to testify, stood accused of unlawfully killing Floyd last spring by kneeling on his neck for more than nine minutes while arresting him on suspicion of using a counterfeit $20 bill. The white ex-officer was found guilty on all of the charges he faced: second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second degree manslaughter.

Footage of Chauvin killing Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, was widely shared in the following days, sparking weeks of mass demonstrations across the country and setting off a national reckoning on racism.

Courts holding law enforcement accountable in these situations is “much too rare,” Biden said, referencing the number of officers who’ve been cleared in similar killings.

“It seems like it took a unique and extraordinary convergence of factors,” he added. “A brave young woman with a smartphone camera, a crowd that was traumatised ... a murder that lasts almost 10 minutes in broad daylight.”

Biden and Harris also spoke with Floyd’s family by phone after the verdict came in.

“You’ve been incredible. You’re an incredible family,” Biden told them. Harris added, “We are going to make sure his legacy is intact. ... We’re going to make something good come out of this tragedy.”