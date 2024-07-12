Biden Calls Vice President Kamala Harris ‘Vice President Trump’ During Press Conference

LOADING ERROR LOADING

President Joe Biden mistakenly called Vice President Kamala Harris “Vice President Trump” during a press conference on Thursday, marking his second word fumble that day.

“I wouldn’t have picked Vice President Trump to be vice president if [I didn’t think] she was not qualified to be president,” Biden said in response to the first question of the night, a reporter’s query about Harris’ ability to beat Trump if she were at the top of the ticket.

Earlier on Thursday, Biden made a similar mistake when he introduced Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as “President Putin” at a NATO conference.

A growing number of lawmakers have come forward with doubts about Biden’s fitness for re-election following his unsteady debate performance last month, with some calling on him to drop out of the race and make way for a younger candidate.