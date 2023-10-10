Big Brother Viewers Send Floods Of Support To Hallie As She Speaks About Her Trans Identity

Hallie speaking her truth with her housemates over breakfast Shutterstock for Big Brother

Big Brother viewers have voiced their support for Hallie, after she opened up about her gender identity to her fellow housemates.

During Monday night’s highlights show, the 18-year-old youth worker shared with the rest of the group that she is transgender.

Advertisement

“Guys, I just have something to say,” she told the housemates as they gathered at the breakfast table. “Yesterday, I feel like I wasn’t being 100% authentic in myself.

“I thought I’d let everyone know I’m trans, if you didn’t know already. I just thought I’d make that loud and clear. I’m a trans woman if you didn’t know.”

Here's to Hallie being her authentic self ❤️ #BBUK pic.twitter.com/hS8zOrk6TS — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) October 9, 2023

Hallie’s housemates were quick to give her reassurance, with Dylan telling her: “This is a moment. I like it.”

Advertisement

Chanelle then applauded Hallie’s “bravery”, prompting the teen to admit: “I don’t know why I was so nervous.”

“You don’t need to be nervous,” Farida then insisted, with Trish adding: “We’ve got you.”

While the housemates showed Hallie their support, viewers watching the scene on Twitter (now known as X) also praised the scene in their droves, particularly commending her for starting important conversations and speaking out in the current political climate for trans people in the UK:

I know politically we’re going backwards but Hallie coming out as a trans woman and then all the housemates doing a pronoun-around felt like we’ve come on leaps and bounds. I don’t think that would have happened 10 years ago. The perfect reaction to coming out. #BigBrother pic.twitter.com/NvIzXGiQSi — Harry Nicholas (@HarryNicholas_) October 9, 2023

When Nadia won Big Brother in 2004, public understanding of trans people was exceptionally low, and she was taken completely at face value. Hallie has entered the Big Brother house at a time when trans people are being vilified by our own government and media 1/2 #BigBrotherUK — Annie Wallace (@anniewallace) October 9, 2023

This is an act of exceptional bravery, and I am here for her all the way. Her openness and honesty has been a highlight of the first two days, and I wish her all the best in the competition. 2/2 #BigBrotherUK — Annie Wallace (@anniewallace) October 9, 2023

Advertisement

made my heart burst seeing hallie be her authentic self and be supportive, especially at a time when the existence of trans people has been so politicised ❤️🏳️⚧️ #bbuk pic.twitter.com/Eh7JH7bXeR — george griffiths (@georgegriffiths) October 9, 2023

I love Hallie. Do you know what it means in this political climate to speak so clearly about her experience with accessing gender affirming care? #BBUK — Jason Okundaye (@jasebyjason) October 9, 2023

The thing I’ve always loved about Big Brother is that it brings this kind of vital representation to the masses in such an accessible way.



Good on Hallie for sharing her story, especially at such a young age. 👏🏻🏳️⚧️ #BBUK https://t.co/EqVqYWfaJf — Conor Clark (@ConorClark) October 9, 2023

What Hallie has done already should not be underestimated. In the current climate in the UK, this is so empowering. You go girl 😊🏳️⚧️ https://t.co/N5ATdp09I1 — Mike (They/Them) (@_MxMike) October 9, 2023

Hallie has started so many really important conversations - both in the Big Brother house and in houses across the nation - by being open about herself - truly beautiful stuff💜 #BBUK — Ollie #BLM (@yxungroyals) October 9, 2023

Advertisement

Trans people on reality TV — women/ femmes especially — continue to be so pivotal for our community’s visibility worldwide. Hallie joins a long line of torch bearers, from Miriam Rivera & Calpernia Addams to Leiomy Maldonado & Isis King. To carry said torch at *this* time is wow. https://t.co/d8eStjKQqN — Tre'vell Anderson (@TrevellAnderson) October 10, 2023

Na sorry to be 18 and have such a strong sense of identity, Hallie is making me cry #BBUK — t (@whatsthetee__) October 9, 2023

Hallie having a frank and honest conversation about her transition and what steps she’s taken (when she absolutely doesn’t need to disclose that) is so brave and I love so much that this is being covered. Such a change compared to usual coverage of this topic #bbuk — sami (@motospami) October 9, 2023

Those couple of minutes when Hallie came out as trans, everyone fully accepting it and then going round the group asking for pronouns was the most inclusive, and underplayed, bit of TV I've seen in ages.



Well done housemates! 👏#BBUK pic.twitter.com/ikOZMHiJ5Y — Roddy Graham (@MrRoddyGraham) October 9, 2023

The bravery of Hallie not only doing this in the house, but also in the current media and political climate. Huge. #bbuk pic.twitter.com/OanBt1cWq1 — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) October 9, 2023

Advertisement

hallie being so open about herself and her journey tonight is just so admirable to see, especially at such a young age in the current political climate - hallie stans RISE #BBUK — Harlotte Venti (@harlottexxventi) October 9, 2023

THIS is Big Brother.



THIS IS IT.



Honest and real conversations.



Hallie is SO brave. An absolute queen. She’s won the hearts of everyone tonight. #BBUK 🏳️⚧️ — Aaron S (@arneldo) October 9, 2023

That entire scene about Farida and the Halal Meat, Hallie coming out as Trans, and everyone making sure people understand how important it is before they split to do different things!



IT REALLY CAN BE THAT UNCOMPLICATED 👏#BBUK pic.twitter.com/lHhSp3ao5M — TinyDavyQ (@tinydavyq) October 9, 2023

With Hallie speaking to her fellow housemates about being trans on #BBUK, I noted how many people questioned why Ella did the same thing at the dinner party on #MAFSUK last week. Ella's post about this moment is worth reading to understand why this is such an important moment. pic.twitter.com/BzsrTpPaYm — Ryan Love (@RyanJL) October 9, 2023

During its original 19-season run, Big Brother crowned two transgender winners, Nadia Almada in 2004 and Luke Anderson in 2012.

Advertisement

Other trans people to compete on the show include media personality Lauren Harries and newsreader India Willoughby, while some housemates later came out as transgender after appearing on Big Brother, including Rebekah Shelton and Rebekah Alves.

Big Brother continues on Tuesday night at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

Help and support: