Big Brother Viewers Send Floods Of Support To Hallie As She Speaks About Her Trans Identity

Big Brother viewers have voiced their support for Hallie, after she opened up about her gender identity to her fellow housemates.
During Monday night’s highlights show, the 18-year-old youth worker shared with the rest of the group that she is transgender.
“Guys, I just have something to say,” she told the housemates as they gathered at the breakfast table. “Yesterday, I feel like I wasn’t being 100% authentic in myself.
“I thought I’d let everyone know I’m trans, if you didn’t know already. I just thought I’d make that loud and clear. I’m a trans woman if you didn’t know.”
Hallie’s housemates were quick to give her reassurance, with Dylan telling her: “This is a moment. I like it.”
Chanelle then applauded Hallie’s “bravery”, prompting the teen to admit: “I don’t know why I was so nervous.”
“You don’t need to be nervous,” Farida then insisted, with Trish adding: “We’ve got you.”
While the housemates showed Hallie their support, viewers watching the scene on Twitter (now known as X) also praised the scene in their droves, particularly commending her for starting important conversations and speaking out in the current political climate for trans people in the UK:
During its original 19-season run, Big Brother crowned two transgender winners, Nadia Almada in 2004 and Luke Anderson in 2012.
Other trans people to compete on the show include media personality Lauren Harries and newsreader India Willoughby, while some housemates later came out as transgender after appearing on Big Brother, including Rebekah Shelton and Rebekah Alves.
Big Brother continues on Tuesday night at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.
Help and support:
- The Gender Trust supports anyone affected by gender identity | 01527 894 838
- Mermaids offers information, support, friendship and shared experiences for young people with gender identity issues | 0208 1234819
- LGBT Youth Scotland is the largest youth and community-based organisation for LGBT people in Scotland. Text 07786 202 370
- Gires provides information for trans people, their families and professionals who care for them | 01372 801554
- Depend provides support, advice and information for anyone who knows, or is related to, a transsexual person in the UK