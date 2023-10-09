Big Brother's Hallie Opens Up To Fellow Housemates About Her Transgender Identity

Hallie is one of 16 new housemates under Big Brother's watch ITV/Shutterstock

Big Brother housemate Hallie has opened up to her fellow contestants about her gender identity.

Along with her 15 fellow newcomers, the 18-year-old youth worker entered the Big Brother compound over the weekend.

During Monday night’s highlights show, which relays the action from the housemates’ first day full day under Big Brother’s watch, Hallie is seen opening up to her new friends as they’re gathered at the table.

“Guys, I just have something to say,” she begins. “Yesterday I feel like I wasn’t being 100% authentic in myself.

“I thought I’d let everyone know I’m trans, if you didn’t know already. I just thought I’d make that loud and clear. I’m a trans woman if you didn’t know.”

Hallie is met by a wave of support from the rest of the group after disclosing her gender identity, including from Dylan, who tells her: “This is a moment. I like it.”

Chanelle also applauds Hallie’s “bravery”, prompting the teen to admit: “I don’t know why I was so nervous.”

“You don’t need to be nervous,” Farida then insists, with Trish adding: “We’ve got you.”

Hallie speaking to Big Brother hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best on her way into the house Shutterstock for Big Brother

Before entering the house, Hallie revealed that, at because of her young age, she “didn’t grow up watching Big Brother”, but learned more about the show and its history through YouTube videos.

“I feel like Big Brother is the biggest social experiment and I want to be a part of it,” she told ITV.

During its original 19-season run, Big Brother crowned two transgender winners, Nadia Almada in 2004 and Luke Anderson in 2012.

Additional trans housemates to compete on the show include media personality Lauren Harries and newsreader India Willoughby. Others have also come out as transgender since appearing on the show, including Rebekah Shelton and Rebekah Alves.

Big Brother continues on Monday night at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

