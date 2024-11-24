Bill Maher Incredulous Over Trump Cabinet Picks: 'I Really Have To Write Jokes For This?'

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Bill Maher is flabbergasted by the people President-elect Donald Trump wants in his Cabinet.

Hegseth, Trump’s pick for Defense Secretary, was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in 2017, according to a police report filed at the time. The Fox star was never charged, and has claimed the encounter was consensual. But Maher said the allegations raised another question: “Has anyone ever had sex with someone from Fox News and liked it?”

“The Republicans said, ‘Yes, too despicable, even for us,’” Maher joked, “which I respect.”

Maher visibly struggled to contain himself while setting up some of these bits, particularly in noting that a wrestling executive was nominated to be secretary of education, and asked rhetorically, “Do I really have to write jokes for this?”

“I’m not saying this crew will not be good at their jobs, but they will be the first cabinet that’s asked to stay [outside] 500 feet of a school,” he joked later in the show. “You know that useless sexual harassment seminar that we all have to do at work? We finally found an office that needs it.”