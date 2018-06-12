The actress, best known as the legendary Deirdre Barlow, died from cancer in 2015, at the age of 60.

‘Coronation Street’ star Bill Roache has opened up in heartbreaking detail about the last time he saw late co-star Anne Kirkbride .

Bill was left devastated by her death, and in his new autobiography he reveals how he visited her on hospital as she died.

In extracts published in The Mirror, he says: “I had been at her bedside that night, Monday, January 19, 2015, along with others close to her. When I’d arrived at the hospital, ‘I’d been told, “She’s lost a lot of weight. Be prepared’.

“Annie was frail, but she looked so beautiful – the weight loss had revealed her exquisite bone structure. All I could see was her beauty. She was unconscious, sedated with morphine, but she had a glow that seemed to come from within.”

He continued: “I held her hand. I felt a tremor and hoped that was a sign she knew I was with her. I thanked her for everything. ‘Goodbye, Annie,’ I said. ‘You know you’re going to a beautiful place.’

“She was going back home to the spiritual realm and I felt she would be so happy when she got there. And that gave me a great sense of peace.”