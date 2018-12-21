Bill Turnbull Speaks Of 'Dark Weeks' He Faced After Prostate Cancer Diagnosis

Bill Turnbull has admitted he has gone through “dark” times following his diagnosis with prostate and bone cancer. The former ‘BBC Breakfast’ presenter returned to the show for a special interview on Friday, during which he gave an update on his health.

Bill, who has undergone nine rounds of chemotherapy, spoke of the difficult weeks he faced after he was first told he had the disease last year. “You have a few days when you’re in shock and then you have a few weeks which are pretty dark,” he said. “On this day when people are watching this on television, there will be hundreds of people in Britain who will get a diagnosis. Hundreds.” Giving advice to those in a similar situation, Bill continued: “All I can say to them is hold tight and things will…they won’t get better, but it won’t be quite as dark as it is now.”

