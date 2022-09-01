Bill Turnbull has been remembered as “kind, generous” and a “fantastic broadcaster” following his death at the age of 66.
Tributes have poured in from the former BBC Breakfast presenter’s friends, colleagues and famous fans after news of his death broke on Thursday morning.
The likes of Susanna Reid, Dan Walker, Steph McGovern and George Alagiah all shared touching tributes to Bill on social media.
Bill’s former Breakfast co-presenter Susanna tweeted: “Bill was the kindest, funniest, most generous man in the business. I feel lucky to have worked with him and he taught me everything. But above all, he was devoted to his family and I am heartbroken for them.
“RIP Bill. We will miss you so much.”
Dan, who succeeded Bill on BBC Breakfast after he left the programme in 2016, tweeted: “Bill Turnbull was so kind and generous when I took over from him on BBC Breakfast. He was full of brilliant advice and it was clear just how loved he was by his colleagues and the audience. It was an honour to sit on his sofa.”
Steph, who worked alongside Bill on the show, said she was “absolutely gutted” by the news.
She tweeted: “A fantastic broadcaster and a brilliant friend….I learnt so much from him. And we had some cracking arguments about how you should pronounce words like ‘poor’.”
BBC News presenter George said: “Very sad day for the millions who knew Bill from TV and for colleagues at the BBC. Well done Bill for setting an example for all of us living with life-threatening illness. RIP.”
Many other famous names also shared tributes on Twitter:
The BBC’s director general Tim Davie also issued a statement on behalf of the broadcaster.
“Bill was a much loved and respected broadcaster and journalist – not just by viewers but by all those lucky enough to have worked with him,” he said. “He always struck the right tone, no matter what the story. Warm, wise, professional and caring, he will be much missed by us all.
“Our thoughts go out to his family and many friends.”
Bill’s family said the BBC Breakfast presenter died “peacefully” at home in Suffolk on Wednesday after a “challenging and committed fight against prostate cancer”, which had been diagnosed in November 2017.