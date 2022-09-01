Bill Turnbull Ian West via PA Wire/PA Images

Tributes have poured in from the former BBC Breakfast presenter’s friends, colleagues and famous fans after news of his death broke on Thursday morning.

Bill’s former Breakfast co-presenter Susanna tweeted: “Bill was the kindest, funniest, most generous man in the business. I feel lucky to have worked with him and he taught me everything. But above all, he was devoted to his family and I am heartbroken for them.

“RIP Bill. We will miss you so much.”

Dan, who succeeded Bill on BBC Breakfast after he left the programme in 2016, tweeted: “Bill Turnbull was so kind and generous when I took over from him on BBC Breakfast. He was full of brilliant advice and it was clear just how loved he was by his colleagues and the audience. It was an honour to sit on his sofa.”

Steph, who worked alongside Bill on the show, said she was “absolutely gutted” by the news.

She tweeted: “A fantastic broadcaster and a brilliant friend….I learnt so much from him. And we had some cracking arguments about how you should pronounce words like ‘poor’.”

BBC News presenter George said: “Very sad day for the millions who knew Bill from TV and for colleagues at the BBC. Well done Bill for setting an example for all of us living with life-threatening illness. RIP.”

Many other famous names also shared tributes on Twitter:

Gathering my thoughts about Bill, simply too much to express. Generous colleague, outstanding individual professionally and personally. What a beautiful relationship he and Sesi had: a true partnership through life. https://t.co/BL6FdA62Ti — Mishal Husain (@MishalHusain) September 1, 2022

RIP Bill Turnbull, 66.

One of the best broadcasters in Britain, and such a smart, funny, warm & generous-spirited man. Fought his illness with typical stoicism, courage and humour. Bill made presenting live TV look so effortless, which was his great talent. Such sad news. pic.twitter.com/8MLEgwyY4v — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 1, 2022

Such sad news! I had the absolute honour of working with Bill Turnbull a handful of times and as you’ll see below he was strong, flexible, professional and warm! RIP 🙏🏽❤️🙏🏽 https://t.co/xVDgQ3vGzB — Alex Beresford (@alexberesfordTV) September 1, 2022

Always this. 💔😔 Thank you for making us smile, the adorable Bill Turnbull. https://t.co/XPUqnkYTXz — ranvir singh (@ranvir01) September 1, 2022

Very sorry to hear of the death of my former colleague Bill Turnbull. He was charming and relaxed, and managed to combine being a clever, sharp reporter with sympathetic understanding as an interviewer. And he faced a vicious disease with great courage. — John Simpson (@JohnSimpsonNews) September 1, 2022

A truly lovely, bright & decent human.



Bill Turnbull: Former BBC Breakfast presenter dies aged 66 https://t.co/Idp4mT2I3s — Robert Rinder (@RobbieRinder) September 1, 2022

RIP Bill Turnbull, such a kind, intelligent man, and a wonderful presenter. How very sad. — Richard Osman (@richardosman) September 1, 2022

Very sad to hear about Bill Turnbull. Great broadcaster, nice man — Rory Cellan-Jones (@ruskin147) September 1, 2022

Sadly Bill Turnbull has passed he was a great presenter and a nice guy R.I.P — Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) September 1, 2022

Oh gosh, I’m so very very sad to read this news this morning. Sat next to #BillTurnbull on the ⁦@BBCBreakfast⁩ sofa many times… he was always a live wire, even early in the morning. Full of fun and anecdotes. Bloody #cancer. https://t.co/1CldRuOZ0y — Jane Hill (@JaneHillNews) September 1, 2022

Very sad news to hear Bill Turnbull has past away.What a gent ,on and off the screen. Thoughts and prayers with all his family at this very sad time. — Lizzie Cundy (@lizziecundy) September 1, 2022

So very sad to hear this news. Bill was an absolute gent - respected and loved by everyone at #BBCBreakfast over many many years. Thinking of his lovely family. https://t.co/SFhpT8jGn6 — Jon Kay (@jonkay01) September 1, 2022

So sad to learn of the death of Bill Turnbull...broadcaster and bee-keeper, extraordinaire.

Bill was a master of the old school: informed, charming, collegiate, competitive but ever courteous.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and many friends. — Alastair Stewart (@AlStewartOBE) September 1, 2022

Bill Turnbull was a brilliant broadcaster – and a kind, wise man.

Thoughts with his family.https://t.co/aZj7BgBjDi — Simon Calder (@SimonCalder) September 1, 2022

Rest in Peace Bill. A very decent man and rightly celebrated as a broadcaster. https://t.co/Kf3DCM29rI — Jeremy Bowen (@BowenBBC) September 1, 2022

Sad to hear that Bill Turnbull has passed away.

A really lovely man and a great presenter.

RIP Bill ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Adbm5pT2eX — Rowetta🎙 (@Rowetta) September 1, 2022

The BBC’s director general Tim Davie also issued a statement on behalf of the broadcaster.

“Bill was a much loved and respected broadcaster and journalist – not just by viewers but by all those lucky enough to have worked with him,” he said. “He always struck the right tone, no matter what the story. Warm, wise, professional and caring, he will be much missed by us all.

“Our thoughts go out to his family and many friends.”

Bill’s family said the BBC Breakfast presenter died “peacefully” at home in Suffolk on Wednesday after a “challenging and committed fight against prostate cancer”, which had been diagnosed in November 2017.