Billie Eilish Says Dream About Christian Bale Sparked Big Change In Dating Life

Singer Billie Eilish said in a new interview that a dream she had about actor Christian Bale prompted her to end a relationship. (Watch the video below.)

In a chat posted to the Oscars’ YouTube channel on Friday, the conversation got around to superheroes and The Dark Knight, triggering Eilish’s revelation about the film’s Batman-playing star.

“A couple years ago, I had a dream about Christian Bale, and it was in a little cafe in the sunlight, and it made me realise I had to break up with my boyfriend at the time,” she said. Her brother Finneas O’Connell laughed.

“No, like, genuinely. I woke up and I was like [gasps] and I came to my senses,” Eilish continued.

The clip cut to another segment featuring the siblings and host Amelia Dimoldenberg, so we got no further information. But pop culture blog Uproxx guessed by the timing it could be former beau Matthew Tyler Vorce who got the heave-ho. This we cannot confirm.

Eilish recently revealed that she is attracted to women.

The Bad Guy singer and her brother, who won a best-song Oscar in 2022 for No Time To Die, are nominated again for best original song, What Was I Made For? from Barbie. The two are scheduled to perform the song at the March 10 ceremony.

Fast-forward to 1:00 for the Bale dream, or enjoy the whole interview: