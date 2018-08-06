MarianVejcik via Getty Images Three victims of a meat cleaver attack in Birmingham remain in hospital today (stock image)

Police are hunting the perpetrator of a meat cleaver attack whuch left two women and a man in hospital.

The victims, a man in his 30s and two women in their 20s, are in a stable condition after being set upon in Digbeth, Birmingham, on Friday night in an incident that horrified city residents.

One of the female victims was initially rushed into The Woodman pub nearby for treatment before ambulance crews arrived, the Mirror reported.

The attack is believed to have taken place close to tourist attractions, Eastside City Park and the Thinktank, at around 7.40pm.

West Midlands Police (WMP) are yet to make any arrests over the “disorder” incident on New Canal Street.