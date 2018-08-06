Police are hunting the perpetrator of a meat cleaver attack whuch left two women and a man in hospital.
The victims, a man in his 30s and two women in their 20s, are in a stable condition after being set upon in Digbeth, Birmingham, on Friday night in an incident that horrified city residents.
One of the female victims was initially rushed into The Woodman pub nearby for treatment before ambulance crews arrived, the Mirror reported.
The attack is believed to have taken place close to tourist attractions, Eastside City Park and the Thinktank, at around 7.40pm.
West Midlands Police (WMP) are yet to make any arrests over the “disorder” incident on New Canal Street.
Commenting on the attack on BirminghamLive’s facebook page, Teresa Humphries wrote: “I was up there yesterday, couldn’t wait to get out. There was a lot of men walking around zombiefied. Very scary.
“I didn’t feel comfortable there. Such a shame as the city centre is a lovely place to have a stroll. I don’t think i’ll be hurrying back in a while.”
Nabila Sattar added: “Sounds like something from a horror film.”
Anyone with information about the attack, or the circumstances leading up to it is urged to contact West Midlands Police on 101, quoting log 2333 3/8.