In HuffPost Birth Diaries we hear the extraordinary stories of the everyday miracle of birth. This week, Stacey, 34, shares her story. If you’d like to share yours, email amy.packham@huffpost.com. I’m a sweary person. I swear a lot. When I’m happy, when I’m not, when I want to, when I don’t. With the birth of my first child, I was determined not to swear. Even in the worst bits of it, I didn’t want to give my husband any grief, to shout “fuck off” when I didn’t need to, or turn full-on fiesty mama. I did end up swearing – twice. The first was when a member of staff at the hospital said she was getting me paracetamol while I was in the depths of painful contractions. The second when I had stitches post birth. It was genuinely worse than the birth itself. But I stuck to my guns. On those big urges to push – when I probably should have been focusing on the situation in hand, I was really trying not to scream or swear. No one thought I could do it, which gave me the motivation to go back and laugh in everyone’s faces (and I did). My whole pregnancy was chilled, to be honest – like, ridiculously chilled. I’d read quite a bit about hypno-birthing, but I wouldn’t say I was an expert. I practised the techniques – listening to audio, affirmations – and felt comfortable with it all. Yet when I went into labour, I had no idea it was labour. [Read: 9 more birth stories that prove every labour is unique]

StaceyTillot

It was a Sunday morning and I woke up about 5.30am, which wasn’t unusual. I felt normal, maybe slightly uncomfortable, but I put that down to wind. I went downstairs, put ‘Downton Abbey’ on, made a cup of tea and bowl of granola, and settled down on the sofa. I really have got wind, I thought to myself, going back and forth to the loo – but no luck. I couldn’t get comfortable, so I climbed back in bed with my husband. At this point, neither of us clocked that it could be labour. My mum was staying with us at the time – when I shared my wind problems with her, she dropped the bombshell that hadn’t even crossed my mind. “You don’t think it’s labour, do you?” Obviously it was, of course it was bloody labour. I was 40 weeks pregnant for Christ’s sake. I scurried back to my husband and broke the news as things started to escalate. These “wind pains” (contractions) were two minutes apart and lasting more than a minute. My mum was halfway through doing her makeup at the point where I told her we had to leave – right that second. At 7am, we all hurried into the car. It was far too painful to sit down properly, so on the 40-minute journey through country lanes, I was on my knees, facing backwards looking out the window. Just picture that for a second. To make things worse, there was a cycling event going on that slowed us down. I remember saying “I’ve left it too late,” thinking I was going to my birth my child right there in the backseat. By the time we got to the hospital, the pains were coming thick and fast. I was examined, only to be told I was only 2cm dilated. TWO CENTIMETRES. They wanted to send me back home but I, in no uncertain terms, said there was absolutely no way on this earth I was going – I told them I’d walk around the hospital instead of having a room but I knew my baby was coming soon.

StaceyTillot