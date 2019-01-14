From ‘natural’ births to emergency C-sections, no two births are ever quite the same – as readers of HuffPost’s popular Birth Diaries series will know. People are endlessly fascinated by what it’s like to have a baby, whether you’ve got one, are expecting one, will soon or one day watch someone have one, or never plan on being a parent. There’s a reason ‘One Born Every Minute’ ran for eleven seasons. But what does childbirth actually, physically feel like? Mine was like the build up of intense pressure that came in waves, travelling down from my stomach low into my pelvis, like the worst period pain imaginable (or the twisted, gut-wrenching feeling of food poisoning) and then an easing – until the next contraction. The time between contractions felt like a peaceful release: I kept falling asleep, even though they only lasted a minute! Then the breaks grew shorter and shorter, and with that came a feeling of not being able to control what was going to happen next – a panicky feeling, because I knew I couldn’t slow it down. I shouted to the nurses that my body needed to push. When the baby’s head crowned I could feel myself opening, and with that was an intense sting, like a burning sensation – it felt like the prickle of skin after you’ve been splashed with hot oil while cooking. But this was mercifully short. When the baby came out, she slid out – in one gushing torrent, like she was being carried on a wave. And then, relief.” That’s my story. Below, 8 other women share their very different experiences.

Petri Oeschger via Getty Images

‘Shaking With Fear, Then Relief’ Anonymous: “I ended up having an emergency C-section. I remember the big blue sheet going up and a faint feeling of something rummaging in my stomach. I was shaking uncontrollably from both the fear and the emergency extra epidural. Then a moment of light relief: as you could see the shadows of the doctors working behind the sheet, my husband made a joke about shadow puppets! Then she was out. I kept saying, “I can’t hear her, I can’t hear her,” then the beautiful, poo-covered grubby little baby was handed over and we cuddled her as they sewed up my tummy. I’ve never felt such fear or such extreme relief. Plus I’d been in labour for gone on 24 hours by then, so I was so tired. It still makes me so emotional thinking about it.” [Read More: 9 Tear-Jerking Birth Stories That Prove Every Labour Is Unique] ‘An Uncontrollable Intensity’ Gemma: “I genuinely can’t remember the pain anymore. But I remember some of the sensations. The strongest one by far was the feeling of wanting to push. When that started to come, the uncontrollable intensity of it is like nothing I’ve ever felt. Absolutely nothing can stop you doing it! It also felt incredible because I knew by that point it wouldn’t be long until I got to meet my little one.” ‘Like Passing A String Of Sausages’ Sarah: “It started as a bit of bloody show so I went to Triage to be checked. The monitor showed everything was okay and then half an hour later my waters broke slowly in small gushes. Then the dreaded speculum exam brought out a big gush. I went to the maternity ward to be monitored but had my first cramp in the lift on the way up, followed by a six-minute contraction which felt just like my usual period pain. They gave me morphine and I slept for an hour and a half with the most vivid dreams and then woke thinking I really needed to open my bowels. “Turns out I had gone from 0-9cm dilation in about half an hour. I was wheeled to delivery on all fours holding the bed like I was riding a chariot! 52 minutes later he appeared with some assistance from gas and air – I don’t recall any pain really, other than the sting as he crowned. It felt like passing a string of sausages!” ‘Stinging And Pressure’ Katy: “I was totally out of it for the birth of my first daughter – I just remember hours and hours of waves of pain. Like my insides were in a pressure cooker. The baby was in distress and they thought I’d need a C-section so gave me an epidural. From that point, I only knew I was having contractions by looking at the monitor, until the final pushes which seemed to cause chaos in the room. Adult after adult entering the room. Finally, a noise I’ll find difficult to forget - the snip of flesh. Baby being sucked out was an uncomfortable experience, stinging and pressure. After birth, being stitched up was worse as the epidural had worn off.”

tatyana_tomsickova via Getty Images