'My Poor Vagina': Women Are Describing Childbirth In Three Words And It's Revealing

How would you describe your birth in three words? Absolutely bloody terrifying? The most wonderful experience? Can’t remember it?
Women have been trying to find three simple words that perfectly capture the moment their child was born – and the results are a mix of painful, soppy and hilarious.
Mush, an app for new mums in the UK, asked its audience what words they’d use and shared their findings with HuffPost UK. We’ve picked some of the best.
Piece of piss
Facing wrong way
Pain, fear, love
What a shambles
My poor vagina
Never, ever again
Fast, hot, rip
Total cluster fuck
Absolutely fucking brilliant
Ouch, ouch, yay
Best experience ever
It bloody hurt
Blink, missed it
Push that poo
Words can’t describe
No more children
Worse than nightmare
Have experienced worse
Just in time
Needed new vag
Quick 12 minutes
Away with fairies
Oh holy shit.
How would you describe yours? Comment below or email in your experiences to ukparents@huffpost.com. And if you’d like to share your birth story in our weekly Birth Diaries series, drop us an email!