Wayfair Black Friday Deals: No Home Is Complete Without These Gorgeous Items

From sofa beds to floor lamps, the Wayfair Black Friday sale is packed with incredible deals on on homeware.

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

Black Friday has arrived and if you’re looking for homeware, Wayfair is one of the best places to head to.

The site is offering a range of fantastic bargains on everything from bedding and bed frames to mirrors and floor lamps. Your home will be looking stylish in no time. Here’s our pick of the best deals on offer.

1
Lark Manor Carennac Full Length Mirror
Wayfair
This classic-style mirror offers a vintage twist, complete with traditional botanic details.

Get it for £359.99 (was £424.99).
2
Williston Forge Compton 172cm Tripod Floor Lamp
Wayfair
This black wooden tripod floor lamp with adjustable chrome head offers a rustic take on a traditional floor lamp.

Get it for £239.99 (was £299.99)
3
Linen House Adalyn Duvet Cover Set
Wayfair
This Aztec style geometric duvet cover set is bold and unique; the dark colour adds a sense of opulence, making it perfect for creating that luxe bedroom vibe.

Get it for £104.99 (was 123.99)
4
Viv + Rae Megan European Single (90 X 200Cm) Solid Wood L-Shaped Bunk Bed with Bookcase
Wayfair
This space-saving kids' bunk bed, complete with a bookcase, is currently on sale with a saving of £89.01. Get it before it's gone.

Get it for £1389.99 (was £1479).
5
Borough Wharf Trevon 160.5Cm H x 70Cm W Solid Wood Corner Bookcase
Wayfair
This solid wood corner shelving unit is the ideal addition to any room where you lack space but need a little extra storage.

Get it for £125.99 (was £154.99)
6
Borough Wharf Bliss TV Stand for TVs up to 49"
Wayfair
This mid-century modern style TV stand is the perfect combination of function and style. Its simplistic design allows it to work well in any space. With two shelving areas, a push-to-open door (complete with additional storage), and a large tabletop, there's plenty of space for your television and more.

Get it for £71.99 (was £91.99)
7
Wade Logan Johnstown Floor Shelf Coffee Table
Wayfair
This futuristic-looking shelf and coffee table hybrid will add a stylish twist to any room, thanks to its unique design.

Get it for £61.99 (was £72.99)
8
Highland Dunes Port Mahon Extendable Dining Set with 6 Chairs
Wayfair
This extendable table is perfect for a big family Christmas.

£1129.99 (was £1312.13).
9
17 Stories Awwab Butterfly Leaf Dining Set
Wayfair
Resistant to heat, scratching, stains, and burns, this large dining table is the perfect accompaniment to any dining room thanks to its neutral colour palette and sleek design.

Get it for £1259.99 (was £1659.99)
10
Monkey Business 81Cm Wide Armchair
Wayfair
This botanical-themed armchair is the perfect combination of comfy and quirky; the design is bold and bright and wonderfully unique.

Get it for £619.99 (was £699.99)
11
Fairmont Park Hanks Corner Sofa
Wayfair
If you're looking for a gorgeous new corner sofa, the Fairmont Park Hanks Corner Sofa is most definitely it. It's wonderfully stylish, features stain-resistant fabric, and it seats at least six people – what more could you want?

Get it for £3299.99 (was £4499.99)
12
Yenings 3 Seater Sofa Bed
Wayfair
Looking to create the perfect office turned guest bedroom? Or, wanting to add an extra seating area to your living room that also doubles as the perfect guest bed? This stylish (and low-cost) three seater sofa bed has you covered.

Get it for £169.99 (was £199.99)
13
Union Rustic Bali Bed Frame
Wayfair
Need a little additional storage in your bedroom? How about this rustic storage bed? With six drawers, eight shelf compartments, two compartments with doors and two extendable shelves, this quirky design offers plenty of options.

Get it for £864.99 (was £1013.32)
