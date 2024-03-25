'Mortified' Blake Lively Apologises For 'Silly' Kate Middleton Post

Blake Lively and Kate Middleton Evan Agostini/Invision via Associated Press | Karwai Tang via Getty Images

Blake Lively has apologised for what she described as a “silly” social media post that had poked fun at Kate Middleton.

In an Instagram story post shortly after Kate’s public disclosure that she was recently diagnosed with cancer, the Gossip Girl star wrote that while she was “sure no one cares”, she still felt like she needed to address her post from a week earlier, which had mocked the Princess of Wales’ recent photoshopping controversy.

Advertisement

“I made a silly post around the ‘photoshop fails’ frenzy, and oh man, that post has me mortified today,” wrote Blake, who did not name Kate in her note.

“I’m sorry. Sending love and well wishes to all, always.”

Blake Lively utilizou sua conta no Instagram para pedir desculpas pela sua última publicação na rede social, onde fez uma piada envolvendo a edição de uma imagem de divulgação dos novos produtos de suas marcas de bebidas.



"Tenho certeza de que ninguém se importa hoje, mas sinto… pic.twitter.com/LzOig9z3ba — Blake Lively Brasil ▪︎ Fansite (@BlakeLivelyBR) March 22, 2024

The note came shortly after Blake shared an ad featuring an edited image of her kicking back by a pool with a beverage in hand to promote her lines of Betty Buzz and Betty Booze drinks.

“I’m so excited to share this new photo I just took today to announce our 4 new @bettybuzz & @bettybooze products!” Blake wrote in her since-deleted Instagram post. “Now you know why I’ve been MIA.”

Advertisement

Her post seemed to refer to a family photo that had been shared by Kate and her husband, Prince William. News agencies later pulled the royals’ photo after realising that it had apparently been edited.

Kate eventually addressed her family’s photo controversy, saying that she would “occasionally experiment” with image editing and apologising for any confusion around the snap.

But her subsequent cancer announcement, which arrived after she underwent a planned abdominal surgery in January, has seemingly put an end to recent questioning over her absence from public affairs.

Kate revealed on Fridat that she is in the early stages of “preventative” chemotherapy treatment, adding that it’s taken her and William time to appropriately explain her diagnosis to their children.

“At this time, I am also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer,” she said in her video announcement. “For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone.”

Advertisement