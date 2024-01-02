Blake Lively's Fans Celebrate Her For ‘Normalising Pumping In Public’

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Actor Blake Lively doesn’t mind being candid about motherhood, and social media users couldn’t be more grateful.

The “Green Lantern” star wrapped up the year Saturday by paying homage to some of her “2023 highlights” on Instagram, which included a postpartum trip to Disneyland Paris.

In a series of photos, Lively, 36, posed alongside the beloved rodent chef Remy from Disney’s 2007 “Ratatouille” film while dressed casually in a long-sleeve yellow T-shirt, Mickey Mouse ears and sneakers, with her handy-dandy breast pump on her hip.

“Pumping at @disneylandparis,” she captioned her post, including an emoji of a glass of milk. “Cheers Remy.”

In comments on the post, fans expressed appreciation for her openness about using a portable breast pump on the getaway.

“Love seeing pumping normalised! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 get it mama! Happy new year!” one person commented.

Another joked, “If you haven’t pumped while waiting in line at Disneyland what are you even doing?! 😂 Mine was an hour wait at Indiana Jones. Pumped 11oz.”

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively began dating in 2011 after meeting on the set of 2011's "Green Lantern." Ignat/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

“Thank you for pumping in public and helping to make a positive change for the next generation of pumping moms out there,” another wrote in a lengthy comment. “I’m hoping that by the time my daughters become moms they’ll live in a society where moms feel comfortable and empowered to take care of their babies wherever they are. The more people see women breastfeeding in public, the more normal it becomes, so thank you for being a part of that.”

Another added, “Love normalising pumping in public 👏❤️.”

Lively tied the knot with Ryan Reynolds in 2012. Last February, the couple announced the birth of their fourth child but gave no details. They also share daughters James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4.

In May 2022, Lively gushed about the positive effect motherhood has had on her self-image.