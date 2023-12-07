Ryan Reynolds Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Ryan Reynolds has something to say about the pesky leaks from the set of the upcoming Deadpool 3 film.

On Wednesday, the Canadian actor, who stars as the shit-talking Marvel anti-hero with superhuman regenerative healing abilities, took to his Instagram Stories to react to the leaks.

“Surprises are part of the magic of theatrical movies,” Ryan began his message.

“It’s important for us to shoot the new Deadpool film in real, natural environments, using practical effects as opposed to making the movie indoors and digitally. Telephoto lenses continue to spoil surprises and create a difficult situation for everyone.”

This week purported news about the film, including rumoured set images showing the villain Sabretooth fighting Deadpool and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, hit the internet, blasting unsuspecting fans with spoilers in the process.

It’s no surprise that people are itching to get their hands on glimpses of the movie considering, as it stands, Deadpool 3 is the only MCU film to be released in 2024 after Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts and Blade were all pushed into 2025.

The Marvel star went on to share his hopes that websites and social channels will “hold back [on] showing images before they’re ready” now that the film has continued its production after the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike.

“The film is built for audience joy ― and our highest hope is to preserve as much of that magic as possible for the finished film and the big screen. Part of the reason people post spoilers is because they’re excited. I realise these aren’t real-world issues and it’s firmly in the ‘good problems’ bucket,” he continued in his post.

Ryan wrapped up his message by adding, “I love making this movie,” alongside two animated images of Deadpool and Wolverine.