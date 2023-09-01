Blink-182 Postpone UK And Ireland Shows As Travis Barker Returns Home For ‘Urgent Family Matter’

Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker of Blink-182 Christopher Polk via Getty Images

Blink-182 have postponed a handful of shows in the UK and Ireland as drummer Travis Barker is dealing with an “urgent family matter”.

The news was announced on the band’s Instagram account on Friday afternoon, just hours before they were due to take to the stage in Glasgow.

The post read: “Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States. The Glasgow, Belfast and Dublin shows are being postponed.

“More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available.”

Blink-182 had been due to perform two gigs at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro before heading to Belfast and Dublin on 4 and 5 September, respectively.

The drummer, whose wife Kourtney Kardashian-Barker is currently expecting their first child together, has not shared further details on the matter but posted a photograph of an airport prayer room on his Instagram Story on Friday morning.

Travis Barker posted a picture of a prayer room on social media Instagram/Travis Barker

At present, the tour is due to continue in Antwerp, Belgium, on 8 September.

Blink-182 formed in the 1990s with Travis joining the band in 1999. They’ve weathered various line-up changes through the years and took a then-indefinite hiatus in 2005, which lasted four years.

Original singer Tom DeLonge then quit again in 2015, and was replaced by Matt Skiba, until returning in late 2022.

Amid the pop punk revival, Blink-182 have extended their fan base while Travis has also collaborated with Machine Gun Kelly, Willow Smith and Avril Lavigne in recent years.

Thanks to his marriage to Kourtney, he’s also a reality TV star and the couple’s love story, wedding and IVF journey have all been chronicled on Hulu’s The Kardashians.

