Snow Patrol's Gary Lightbody Andrew Benge via Getty Images

Snow Patrol’s Gary Lighbtbody has shared his sadness after two members of the band have decided to leave.

In an Instagram post shared on Friday, the lead singer announced that bassist Paul Wilson and drummer Jonny Quinn have quit the chart-topping group.

He wrote: “Hi everyone, Sorry to be the bearer of such sad news but both Jonny Quinn and Paul Wilson have decided to leave Snow Patrol.

“We are heartbroken [that] they have decided to leave us but we wish them nothing but happiness, success, joy, compassion and everything they want in all their future endeavours.”

Gary added that himself, lead guitarist Nathan Connolly and Johnny McDaid, who plays rhythm guitar and keyboard, will still be performing together and releasing a new Snow Patrol album in 2024.

He then shared two more posts, one dedicated to each departing musician, with lengthier farewells and reflections on their time working together.

“Jonny joined the band in 1997 and therefore, other than myself, has been in the band longer than anyone,” he said of the drummer. “26 years is a hell of a long time to do anything and we are so glad he decided to spend all that time with us.

“To be continuing without him after all this time is very strange and sad as he has been a constant presence in our lives. We hope everything he does in the future brings him and his family, wife Mariane and son Thor, countless joy, success and contentment.”

Paul, who was nicknamed Pablo, played bass live with Snow Patrol many times before officially joining the band.

Gary wrote: “He played every instrument so bass was maybe a little restrictive for his many talents but we are eternally grateful to him that he did, and did so epically.

“He has a big beautiful heart and is a deep thinker, and he more than all of us would explore the cities we found ourselves in on tour. His tour picture-diaries online were expansive and illuminating.

“Thank you for all the awesome times you’ve given us and shared with us Pabs. We love you and hope you and Andrea have a wonderful life together with everything you want in it and more.”

Paul will be continuing to release new music with his solo project, Above As Below.

Snow Patrol formed in 1994 and have so far released seven studio albums, with the five most recent charting in the top three in the UK in 2019.

