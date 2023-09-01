Be Warned, Doja Cat's New Music Video Is Genuinely Terrifying

Doja Cat in her Demons music video Vevo

Doja Cat has certainly been embracing the dark side in the videos for her recent singles Attention and Paint The Town Red, but there was absolutely no preparing for her latest offering.

On Friday morning, the Grammy winner unveiled the video for her new track Demons, and as the title suggests, the clip pays homage to some classic horror films.

And to be perfectly honest, it’s absolutely terrifying.

The video opens with Christina Ricci (of Yellowjackets and Wednesday fame) seemingly spending the night in a haunted house, with Doja crawling across her ceiling in full demon mode.

Christina Ricci co-stars in Doja Cat's new music video Vevo

See? We told you it was genuine nightmare fuel.

After terrorising Christina, another unsettling shot shows Doja in a bath while surrounded by demonic hands, and she’s later seen at a The Shining-esque typewriter, surrounded by baby cows.

Watch the Demons video for yourself below… but don’t say we didn’t warn you…

The, frankly, traumatising clip was co-directed by Doja herself and Christian Breslauer, who previously made waves with videos like Lil Nas X’s Industry Baby and SZA’s Kill Bill.

Demons is the latest cut from Doja’s much-hyped third album Scarlet, which is due for release on 22 September.

Doja Cat in New York earlier this year Joy Malone via Getty Images

Earlier this year, the singer and rapper made headlines when she described her first two albums, Hot Pink and Planet Her, as “mediocre” and “cash grabs”.

She also caused a stir when she appeared to take aim at her hardcore fans, telling those who refer to themselves as “kittenz” to “rethink everything” and “get a job”.