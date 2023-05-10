Doja Cat Called Her Hit Albums 'Cash Grabs', And Her Fans Basically Said 'Haha Cool'

Doja Cat dressed as a cat at the 2023 Met gala James Devaney via Getty Images

If you’re not familiar with Doja Cat yet, 1) welcome to the above-rock world! And 2) she’s a pop sensation known for endlessly catchy (and inevitably viral) songs, gorgeous looks, and a pretty wild internet presence.



Still, even by Doja’s standards, yesterday’s Tweet calling her mega-successful albums Planet Her and Hot Pink ‘cash grabs’ and telling fans that ‘yall (sic) fell for it’ was a pretty wild turn of events.

planet her and hot pink were cash-grabs and yall fell for it. now i can go disappear somewhere and touch grass with my loved ones on an island while yall weep for mediocre pop. — DOJA CAT (@DojaCat) May 9, 2023

Advertisement

One thing about Doja Cat fans, though? We’ve learned to handle a bit of chaos. Here are some of the best responses to her, eh, controversial Tweet:



Let’s start with the unbothered masses.

well drop some more cash-grabs so I can fall for it again before u leave to that island pic.twitter.com/F3ckhkCznC — ᴺᴹ rihmoominaɉ ❖ (@AbKaviar) May 10, 2023

And we loved them anyway so what now pic.twitter.com/0OlPvW7nvY — ML (@weekend3warrior) May 9, 2023

me reading this while listening to Woman: pic.twitter.com/W1xr2ufGut — SiK (@TheRealSik) May 10, 2023

Advertisement

“planet her and hot pink were cash-grabs and yall fell for it”

me:pic.twitter.com/6EyTnifiXJ — angel sin cielo (@rasonrodd) May 10, 2023

Then, there were the (benignly) bothered:



you're annoying actually https://t.co/1CcOOWzXzT — hothouse flower diandra (@diandrasdiandra) May 10, 2023

What do you mean fell for it a musician released music and I listened to the music https://t.co/njGPSSgdY5 — Ame (@yuhmelia) May 10, 2023

Some people made comparisons to her other releases:



if planet her was a cash grab what was a amala — chris ꜰɪʀsᴛ ᴏꜰ ᴀʟʟ (@dojoshat) May 9, 2023

Advertisement

Okay girl and what was this pic.twitter.com/QWP1mIlsET — NATHAN VIERKE (@NATHANVIERKE) May 10, 2023

But mostly, fans just accepted that this was Doja Cat being Doja Cat.





Ok girl bye let me enjoy my mediocre bops from Planet Her and you be well pic.twitter.com/uvZIE5tsdI — Gabriel Hell (@gabielhell) May 10, 2023

why r u being annoying queen — krys🍰 (@p0cketmamaa) May 10, 2023

Including this ChatGPT-generated response, which somehow captured the situation perfectly?

