Doja Cat Called Her Hit Albums 'Cash Grabs', And Her Fans Basically Said 'Haha Cool'

It's me, I'm 'fans'.

Doja Cat dressed as a cat at the 2023 Met gala
James Devaney via Getty Images

If you’re not familiar with Doja Cat yet, 1) welcome to the above-rock world! And 2) she’s a pop sensation known for endlessly catchy (and inevitably viral) songs, gorgeous looks, and a pretty wild internet presence.

Still, even by Doja’s standards, yesterday’s Tweet calling her mega-successful albums Planet Her and Hot Pink ‘cash grabs’ and telling fans that ‘yall (sic) fell for it’ was a pretty wild turn of events.

One thing about Doja Cat fans, though? We’ve learned to handle a bit of chaos. Here are some of the best responses to her, eh, controversial Tweet:


Let’s start with the unbothered masses.

Then, there were the (benignly) bothered:

Some people made comparisons to her other releases:

But mostly, fans just accepted that this was Doja Cat being Doja Cat.

Including this ChatGPT-generated response, which somehow captured the situation perfectly?

