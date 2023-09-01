Kylie Minogue's 'Padamic' Is Over – Fans Say It's All About Tension Now

After serving up the earworm of the summer with Padam Padam, it seems there’s no stopping Kylie Minogue.

The Australian singer has now unveiled her latest single Tension, and it’s fair to say her fans have a brand new obsession.

Advertisement

The song is the title track from her forthcoming 16th studio album, which is released on 22 September, and is another floor-filling mix of catchy hooks, saucy lyrics and camp beats.

The video, which has been directed by long-time collaborator Sophie Muller, sees Kylie take several different guises in a ‘retro-future’ alternate reality.

The reaction to the song and the video on social media are already pointing to La Minogue having another hit on her hands...

tension by kylie minogue isn’t just a song, it’s a cultural reset, it’s the oxygen you breathe, it’s a lifestyle, an escape from this cruel world, it’s art, a hug from a loved one, everything you’ve ever wanted

pic.twitter.com/5IppOnS1F5 — 𝐀.𝐁 (@adiboutilier) September 1, 2023

Advertisement

Happy ‘Tension by Kylie’ Release Day pic.twitter.com/NVv0zAZmol — Jake McBain (@JakeMC_) August 31, 2023

kylie minogue’s new track ‘TENSION’ is good, i think! it’s exhilarating and fun and silly in all the ways sex is. the whole distorted chorus is excellent but the “oh my god, touch me right there” is so good lmfao — ryan (@dumboy_genius) September 1, 2023

Advertisement

Kylie Minogue has done it once more with her new song “Tension” 💚💚💚 Let the shimmering, intoxicating sounds flow to your brain and transport you to paradise ✨💫🌌 — Baldr Moon (@BaldrMoon) September 1, 2023

Tension sounds like Girls Aloud at their most cutting edge but with the campy dancefloor edge of a veteran pop diva like Kylie. SOTY. https://t.co/KZi15gY3ig — JACQU3$ (@jarcadey) September 1, 2023

The cinematography in Tension is mesmerising. Kylie Minogue came to serve a top notch music video as always. pic.twitter.com/iBFHFv6Foy — Conor╰┈➤ 🌊☀️ (@KaiserPrinxe) September 1, 2023

Omg Kylie keeps bringing the hits #Tension pic.twitter.com/eBLYGinoEO — All too Well (TS version) (@indigenousgae) September 1, 2023

Upon its release in May, Padam Padam gave Kylie her highest chart position in over a decade after it went viral on TikTok and inspired a slew of hilarious memes.

Advertisement

Earlier this week, it was announced that Kylie will take centre stage in her own An Audience With… special on ITV later this year.