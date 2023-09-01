Kylie Minogue's 'Padamic' Is Over – Fans Say It's All About Tension Now

After serving up the earworm of the summer with Padam Padam, it seems there’s no stopping Kylie Minogue.
The Australian singer has now unveiled her latest single Tension, and it’s fair to say her fans have a brand new obsession.
The song is the title track from her forthcoming 16th studio album, which is released on 22 September, and is another floor-filling mix of catchy hooks, saucy lyrics and camp beats.
The video, which has been directed by long-time collaborator Sophie Muller, sees Kylie take several different guises in a ‘retro-future’ alternate reality.
The reaction to the song and the video on social media are already pointing to La Minogue having another hit on her hands...
Upon its release in May, Padam Padam gave Kylie her highest chart position in over a decade after it went viral on TikTok and inspired a slew of hilarious memes.
Despite initially being omitted from the playlists for stations including Radio 1 and Global’s Capital, support from fans saw it peak at number eight in the UK singles chart.
Earlier this week, it was announced that Kylie will take centre stage in her own An Audience With… special on ITV later this year.
It will precede her forthcoming Las Vegas residency, which kicks off in November at the Venetian hotel’s Voltaire Nightclub.