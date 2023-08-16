Kylie Minogue Had A Surprise Role In The BBC’s England Lionesses Vs Australia Coverage

Kylie Minogue and England's Lionesses Getty Images

Pop legend Kylie Minogue delivered an unexpected performance with a difference as England’s Lionesses faced Australia in their Women’s World Cup semi-final clash.

The two teams went head-to-head for a place in the final on Wednesday morning and the football match, taking place at Sydney’s Stadium Australia, aired live on BBC One.

As the coverage began, the channel played a rousing pre-match montage which featured highlights from Australia and England’s World Cup journeys so far.

The clips were set to an extra special, spoken word version of I Should Be So Lucky, recited by Kylie herself.

England v Australia with Kylie Minogue. Excellent opening film by BBC Sport. Come on England! 🏴 pic.twitter.com/V2c6RrQjKK — Matthew Stadlen (@MatthewStadlen) August 16, 2023

It might sound odd but the lyrics of the hit 1987 track fit the occasion perfectly: “I dream about you all the time / In my mind a celebration, the sweetest of sensation / Thinking you could be mine.”

Fans soon took to Twitter to praise the moving film:

The BBC does pre-match football montages like no one else. Kylie reading the lyrics to I Should Be So Lucky is what we all need right now. #WWC2023 — Jo Gostling (@jogee76) August 16, 2023

Kylie Minogue and football are two of my most favourite things. Whoever pulled this off needs a raise.https://t.co/1Tm4932evo — Natalie Pirks (@Natpirks) August 16, 2023

Wednesday morning’s match ended in glory for the Lionesses, who knocked out the hosts with a 3-1 win. They’ll now play Spain in the grand final on Sunday 20 August at 11am BST.

The Lionesses, who are still riding high from their Euros 2022 victory, were supported by famous faces including David Beckham as they prepared to face Australia.

In a video posted on Instagram, he said: “What a tournament it’s been so far. It’s been so much fun to watch and we’re all so proud.”

“Seeing you girls play as a team has been really incredible, so continue to do so,” David continued.

“Good luck in this next game and just know that our whole nation is behind you as always.”

His and Victoria’s daughter Harper then made a sweet appearance as she waved to the camera and said: “Good luck Lionesses!”