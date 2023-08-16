Brian Blessed's Roaring Newsnight Tribute To The Lionesses Divides The Internet

Brian Blessed tried to stir up excitement for the Lionesses game on BBC Newsnight last night Classic Rock Magazine via Getty Images

Brian Blessed has rocked the online community in the last 12 hours, after sharing a particularly robust version of Three Lions to spur on the Lionesses ahead of their game on Wednesday.

The England team will be playing against co-hosts Australia in the Women’s World Cup semi-finals on Wednesday morning.

It’s set to be a particularly emotional match as the Lionesses will be fighting for a place in their first ever World Cup final.

The Matildas – the nickname for England’s opponents – will also be pulling out all the stops out for this game, as it marks their first-ever World Cup semi-final. Prior to this year’s tournament, their greatest success was getting to the quarterfinals in 2007, where they lost against Brazil.

So, perhaps it’s not surprising that BBC Newsnight rolled out one of the country’s most animated performers to spur on the women’s team.

Blessed, who has starred in Blackadder and Star Wars, has arguably one of the most recognisable voices in British TV – and he used it to his full advantage on Tuesday night.

WATCH: As England's Lionesses prepare for their World Cup semi final clash against Australia, actor Brian Blessed delivers a rousing - and LOUD - rendition of Three Lions to stir the squad into action#Newsnight #ItsComingHome #England | https://t.co/P0zxS1DNGF pic.twitter.com/bbNE4Njk35 — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) August 15, 2023

He recited the Three Lions song in spoken word form, getting progressively louder as he reached the chorus, “football’s coming home” – while his voice echoed around the BBC studio.

As the camera seemed to beck away, Blessed reached a new pitch, shouting: “Come on, Lionesses!”

The online response was... divided.

Some commended the 86-year-old’s efforts, and praised him for being a national treasure.

That high pitched squeal wasn't bad for a guy only a few years short of 90 was it? https://t.co/YVIRnHbe0q — Charles, King & Martyr (@charles_martyr) August 15, 2023

Our loudest national treasure. Joy of joys 🙌🙌🙌 https://t.co/MYEe8fET1V — Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) August 16, 2023

Of course you want to hear Brian Blessed’s message to the @Lionesses… on last nights @BBCNewsnight https://t.co/tmXbtL9YHk — Faisal Islam (@faisalislam) August 16, 2023

Cry God for Brian. https://t.co/mxlEzt8nr2 — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) August 15, 2023

Brian Blessed is all of us right now. Go on ladies, go get it. https://t.co/v8N6G8AFq4 — Nigel Stoddart (@Stoddy38) August 16, 2023

If you did not see this, you missed a treat. Watch and enjoy, you will love every second even if you do not like football#Newsnight #BrianBlessed https://t.co/7u83Rn64JY — SomersetChris (@somersetchris) August 15, 2023

The end of @BBCNewsnight was quite something this evening. The #Lionesses v Brian Blessed mash-up you didn't know you needed https://t.co/dG8U8K5uBm — George Mann (@sgfmann) August 15, 2023

Others, however, were distinctly less impressed...

Have just cancelled the direct debit for my licence fee, and urge you all to do the same. https://t.co/EltbZOAqQS — Robert Colvile (@rcolvile) August 16, 2023

What the fuck was in my cheesy bites from McDonald’s tonight and why has it only just kicked in? https://t.co/vmnZzmqHsV — Matt (@Missives0fASub) August 15, 2023