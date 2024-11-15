Blow For Rachel Reeves As UK Economy Grows By Just 0.1%

Rachel Reeves said she had delivered a Budget for growth. via Associated Press

The UK economy barely grew at all during the first three months of the new Labour government, it has been revealed.

In a major blow for chancellor Rachel Reeves, the Office for National Statistics said gross domestic product (GDP) went up by just 0.1% between July and September.

Labour has said that it wants the UK to be the fastest growing economy in the G7 group of wealthy nations.

Reeves said: “Improving economic growth is at the heart of everything I am seeking to achieve, which is why I am not satisfied with these numbers.

“At my Budget, I took the difficult choices to fix the foundations and stabilise our public finances.

“Now we are going to deliver growth through investment and reform to create more jobs and more money in people’s pockets, get the NHS back on its feet, rebuild Britain and secure our borders in a decade of national renewal.”

Liz McKeown, the ONS director of economic statistics, said the figures confirmed “the recent slowdown in growth”.