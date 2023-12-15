Blow For Volodymyr Zelenskyy As Hungary Blocks EU Plan To Give Ukraine Billions In War Aide

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban attends European Union Leaders Summit in Brussels. Anadolu via Getty Images

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been dealt a huge blow after Hungary blocked EU plans to give Ukraine £43 billion in war aid.

The veto by Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban - seen as an ally of Russian president Vladimir Putin - came just hours after the bloc announced it would begin talks to make Ukraine a member.

Speaking after talks in Brussels, Orban said: “Summary of the nightshift: veto for the extra money to Ukraine.”

Earlier, Zelenskyy had described European Council president Charles Michel’s announcement that EU accession negotiations were beginning with Ukraine and Moldova as “a victory that motivates, inspires and strengthens”.

This is a victory for Ukraine. A victory for all of Europe. A victory that motivates, inspires, and strengthens. https://t.co/zk44CeL5Ui — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) December 14, 2023

Although Orban does not support Ukraine joining the EU, he agreed not to take part in a vote by the other 26 member states approving the move.

Despite Hungary’s veto of financial aid to Ukraine, Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte said he was “fairly confident we can get a deal early next year”.

Ukraine desperately needs more western cash as the second anniversary of Russia’s invasion approaches.

Joe Biden is still trying to get US senate backing for a £100 billion aid package for Ukraine.