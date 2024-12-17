Bluey Movie Announcement Gets A Huge Reaction – But Not From Who You'd Expect

Bluey and her family. BBC Studios and The Walt Disney Company.

If there’s one thing that brings all current parents of young children together in 2024, it’s a deep, unflinching love of the TV show Bluey.

The Australian show follows Bluey, her sister Bingo and their parents as they try to navigate through life’s highs and lows. The show is often praised for it’s progressive approach to parenting and for being entertaining, even for adults.

Now, The Walt Disney Company and BBC Studios have announced that for the first time, a feature-length Bluey film is in production.

Joey Brumm, the creator of Bluey said: “I’ve always thought Bluey deserved a theatrical movie.

“I want this to be an experiential event for the whole family to enjoy together. I’m excited to continue to partner with Cecilia Persson, Tom Fussell and the team at BBC Studios, and Dana Walden, Alan Bergman and Disney to bring this new Bluey story to the big screen.”

However, it’s not just children that are excited...

Of course, this is exciting news for kids but if the responses to the news on Reddit are anything to go by, adults are feeling just as elated.

User Pretend-Branch4990 said: “I really thought Disney was going to go the whole year without having a single good creative decision but they came in with this banger right at the last second.”

Napsterwinamp added: “As a grown adult with no kids…heck yeah.”

Agreed.

YouCantPunchEveryone admitted they intend to go alone to see it, saying: ” I’m going opening night and I’m childless. And I know my nieces and nephews are gonna be flipping out at this news.”

Finally, CocopuffK221 had a wholesome reaction, saying: “So excited!!! My family will be seated opening day. My daughter should be four by then and can sit through the movie.”

We can’t wait, either.

The studios haven’t announced an official release date yet but did say: “Disney will release the Bluey movie in theatres worldwide, followed by streaming on Disney+. The movie will also air on ABC iView and ABC Kids in Australia post-theatrical release.”