Google Maps BMI Huddersfield Hospital in West Yorkshire has been closed

A private hospital in West Yorkshire has closed its doors after a man was seriously assaulted in the car park.

Police were called to BMI Huddersfield Hospital just after midnight on Wednesday following reports of an “altercation” in the grounds of the facility.

A man – who has not been named – was rushed to the Huddersfield Royal Infirmary suffering from a number of injuries, officers from West Yorkshire Police said.

He remains in hospital, where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Detective Inspector Mark Atkinson said that early inquiries suggest the incident was a “targeted attack”.

“Neighbourhood officers will be carrying out reassurance patrols in the area,” he added. Police remain at the scene of the incident.

Patients calling BMI Huddersfield Hospital on Wednesday morning were told that the private facility had been closed for the day while the police investigate the incident.

In an updated statement, a spokesman for BMI Huddersfield Hospital said: “The events took place outside the hospital and did not involve our patients or staff, however we support the police’s appeal for information and extend our thoughts to all affected by the incident.”

Staff have been in contact with patients to rearrange appointments, he added.

The hospital is expected to re-open on Thursday.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call Kirklees District CID via 101, quoting crime reference 13180417259.

Information can also be shared anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.