Anti-racist campaigners are celebrating that the far right British National Party is to lose its last district councillor.

The BNP, which advocates stopping all immigration and calls mosques “symbols of territorial conquest”, had 55 district councillors at its peak and won 943,000 votes in the 2009 European Parliament elections, 6% of all ballots cast.

Its then leader Nick Griffin even appeared on BBC’s Question Time in the same year.

But after years of decline, its last remaining district councillor is not seeking re-election.

Brian Parker, who sits on Pendle District Council in Lancashire, is not among the candidates nominated for the May 3 elections.

Nick Lowles, who founded the Hope Not Hate campaign group to oppose the BNP, tweeted it had been “finished for a while” as a political force but its demise was “thanks to the work of anti-racists across Britain”.