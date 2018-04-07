Anti-racist campaigners are celebrating that the far right British National Party is to lose its last district councillor.
The BNP, which advocates stopping all immigration and calls mosques “symbols of territorial conquest”, had 55 district councillors at its peak and won 943,000 votes in the 2009 European Parliament elections, 6% of all ballots cast.
Its then leader Nick Griffin even appeared on BBC’s Question Time in the same year.
But after years of decline, its last remaining district councillor is not seeking re-election.
Brian Parker, who sits on Pendle District Council in Lancashire, is not among the candidates nominated for the May 3 elections.
Nick Lowles, who founded the Hope Not Hate campaign group to oppose the BNP, tweeted it had been “finished for a while” as a political force but its demise was “thanks to the work of anti-racists across Britain”.
Sam Tarry, a trade unionist who ran Jeremy Corbyn’s re-election campaign for the Labour leadership in 2016, said he was “proud to have stood shoulder to shoulder” with “anti-fascists across the country who did such phenomenal election and community work to see them off”.
In November 2016, Parker was reported to have left the BNP, prompting headlines that the BNP had lost its last district councillor.
But the next day, Parker announced he had reversed his decision and was remaining with the party.
When reached by phone, Parker told HuffPost he was standing down because he “had so much work to do”, including spending four nights a week caring for his mother alongside his brothers.
“Us Parkers we look after our own,” he added. He said he was not quitting the party and had just renewed his membership.
“The party manifesto is right and has been all along,” Parker added.
He added he had quit the party “for about 12 hours” in 2016 but said the media reports about it were an example of “misinformation” brought about when “the Government and the BBC infiltrate the party to bring it down from the inside”.
A BNP spokesman said: “Brian Parker is the most successful BNP councillor ever, serving three terms. We wish him well in his retirement.”
In the 2013 local elections, the BNP was left with just two district councillors, Parker and Cathy Duffy, who lost her seat in 2015.
It lost both its MEPs in the 2014 European Parliament elections, including Griffin.
In those elections, the party submitted a film depicting Muslims swilling alcopops and chasing pre-pubescent girls as its election broadcast but Ofcom rejected it.
Griffin quit later that year and was replaced by national organiser Adam Walker, who called Britain “a multicultural shit hole”. Griffin was later expelled for trying to “destabilise” the party.