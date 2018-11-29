A boa constrictor is on the loose in Lincolnshire after going missing from a house.
Police have warned members of the public not to approach the snake, which has a white tail and grey, black and brown spots.
It was reported missing from a house in Union Street in Boston at around 7pm on Wednesday.
Boa constrictors are not venomous, but they have another killing method: attacking their prey with their teeth and then constricting it until they die.
Anyone who spots the snake is asked to call 999 quoting incident 361 of November 28.