Bob Geldof Has An Update On The Ed Sheeran Band Aid Controversy

Bob Geldof on Tuesday's edition of Lorraine Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

It was recently announced that Sir Bob and his team had put together a “blended” version of the chart-topping charity single, which mixes vocals from three previous incarnations of the track, to commemorate 40 years since the original Band Aid.

Advertisement

Among the string of artists included on the so-called “ultimate mix” is Ed, who was previously part of Band Aid 30 in 2014.

However, shortly after the song was announced, the Grammy-winning singer claimed he hadn’t been asked for permission about his voice being used on the new mix, and he’d have “respectfully declined” if he had been.

Ed Sheeran at the 2024 Grammys David Fisher/Shutterstock

He explained: “A decade on and my understanding of the narrative associated with this has changed. This is just my personal stance, I’m hoping it’s a forward looking one.”

Advertisement

The Shivers singer also reposted a statement from the Ghanaian-British musician Fuse ODG on Instagram, which read: “Ten years ago, I refused to participate in Band Aid because I recognised the harm initiatives like it inflict on Africa.

“While they may generate sympathy and donations, they perpetuate damaging stereotypes that stifle Africa’s economic growth, tourism and investment, ultimately costing the continent trillions and destroying its dignity, pride and identity.

“By showcasing dehumanising imagery, these initiatives fuel pity rather than partnership, discouraging meaningful engagement. My mission has been to reclaim the narrative, empowering Africans to tell their own stories, redefine their identity, and position Africa as a thriving hub for investment and tourism.”

During Tuesday’s edition of Lorraine, Sir Bob was asked if he found these arguments “irksome” but insisted this was not the case.

“It’s not, that’s the honest truth,” he explained.

“Part of me goes, ‘come on, come on, let’s fight!’, but the other part, the necessary part of this, is that opinions change over years… the sentiment changes, sensibility changes, opinions change, theory changes over 40 years, and that’s correct. You can’t stay static. And you’ve got to find different ways of combatting these issues and different ways of talking about them.”

Advertisement

He continued: “None of these arguments would get any oxygen if Band Aid didn’t come out, and it’s part of all this… Ed says, ‘this is the way I feel now’, and I’ve put in the call, he’s a really lovely man, he’s an intelligent guy, he’s a major artist, and we’ll have a chat and we’ll either agree or disagree.

“But we’ll talk about it. But the debate must be made. And it means that we can argue our point of view even more strongly. So that’s where I’m at with this.”

The Boomtown Rats singer previously claimed: “This little pop song has kept millions of people alive. Why would Band Aid scrap feeding thousands of children dependent on us for a meal?

“Why not keep doing that? Because of an abstract wealthy-world argument, regardless of its legitimacy?

Advertisement

“No abstract theory regardless of how sincerely held should impede or distract from that hideous, concrete real-world reality. There are 600 million hungry people in the world — 300 million are in Africa. We wish it were other but it is not. We can help some of them. That’s what we will continue to do.”

The version of Do They Know It’s Christmas? released in 2014 – on which Ed contributed vocals – saw several controversial lyrics from the original song being rewritten.

Bono’s polarising “tonight thank God it’s them instead of you” was replaced by “tonight we’re reaching out and touching you”, while “where the only water flowing is the bitter sting of tears” was substituted with “where a kiss of love can kill you and there’s death in every tear”, in light of the Ebola crisis.

“There won’t be snow in Africa this Christmas time” was also ditched in favour of “bring peace and joy this Christmas to West Africa”, while “a song of hope where there’s no hope tonight” replaced “the greatest gift they’ll get this year is life”.

Listen to the “ultimate mix” of Band Aid’s Do They Know It’s Christmas? below: