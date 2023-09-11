Strictly’s Bobby Brazier Has Good News And Bad News About His EastEnders Future

Bobby Brazier BBC

Bobby Brazier has confirmed he is set to take a break from EastEnders.

The 20-year-old – who plays Freddie Slater in the soap – is having his character written out of the show while he competes on this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

He revealed he has already filmed his final scenes (for now) as he dedicates himself solely to the BBC ballroom show.

Bobby told HuffPost UK and other outlets: “I’m taking a break. I’ve filmed it all, and I’m not telling you [what happens].

However, he insisted: “I’ll be back.”

Bobby – who is the son of TV personality Jeff Brazier and late Big Brother star Jade Goody – joined Albert Square last year in his debut acting role.

Bobby as Freddie Slater in EastEnders BBC

He was awarded Best Newcomer at last week’s National Television Awards for his portrayal of Freddie, and had his famous father in tears as he paid tribute to him on stage.

Bobby also thanked his EastEnders co-stars for supporting him and helping him learn during his acceptance speech.

“I had no experience, I still don’t have a clue what I’m doing, to be honest. But they’ve all been so supportive and just lovely and merciful and everything that I needed throughout the whole time,” he said.

“They’re so good that I don’t even need to ask any questions, I just observe and naturally I progress, and here I am with an NTA.”

Bobby is one of 15 famous faces taking to the floor on this year’s Strictly Come Dancing, where he will also be joined by former EastEnders star Nigel Harman, who is currently appearing in Casualty.

Like Bobby, Nigel has also been written out of the medical drama while he competes on Strictly, although it seems he has no plans to return to the role of Max Cristie.

Nigel Harman Jack Hall via Getty Images

“I left Casualty at the beginning of August. I finished my last scene on Monday, and was here on the Friday,” he said.

“I’m on screen until the end of February, and [there are] no plans to return at the moment. Basically, I’m dedicating my life to sweating and feeling anxious.”