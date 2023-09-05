Bobby Brazier's NTAs Win Delivered A Very Sweet Father-Son Moment With Dad Jeff

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Bobby Brazier paid adorable tribute to his dad Jeff as he picked up a National Television Award on Tuesday night.

The young star, 20, was awarded Best Newcomer for his role as Freddie Slater in EastEnders at the ceremony, which was held at London’s O2 Arena.

Advertisement

During his acceptance speech, Bobby – who is set to appear on this year’s Strictly Come Dancing – had his dad in tears, as he said: “I’ve been thinking about what I might say over the last couple of days, and it’s just become very, very, very, very obvious. This has very, very, very, very little to do with me, and everything to do with my dad.

“Over the course of the last 20 years, I’ve consistently heard him say, ‘because I can’ it was a mantra or a motto of his. And him just saying that, ‘because I can,’ you know, why not?!”

Bobby Brazier wins Best Newcomer at the NTAs ITV

Jeff – who shares Bobby and his brother Freddie, 18, with the late Big Brother star Jade Goody, who died in 2009 aged 27 – was seen looking emotional as he watched on in the audience with his son’s soap co-star Molly Rainford.

Advertisement

Bobby also thanked his EastEnders co-stars for supporting him and helping him learn after joining the cast in his first acting role last year,

He said: “I had no experience, I still don’t have a clue what I’m doing, to be honest. But they’ve all been so supportive and just lovely and merciful and everything that I needed throughout the whole time.

“They’re so good that I don’t even need to ask any questions, I just observe and naturally I progress, and here I am with an NTA.”

Jeff Brazier was emotional as he watched his son with his EastEnders co-star Molly Rainford ITV

Following the news last month that Bobby would be competing on Strictly, Jeff told The Mirror: “He’s going to get to learn a lot about himself. It’s going to be really difficult, he’s going to have to really dig in.

Advertisement

“There’s a lot to learn, then you forget it all and there’s another routine!

“I have no doubt he’ll impress people with his politeness and his manners. He has a really beautiful nature, he makes you feel good – that’s his gift. I can’t wait to see him share it with everybody else.”

He added: “I remember being told you live vicariously through your kids, I guess most parents do.

“When they start to achieve from a career point of view, it’s special. He’s made a mark [in EastEnders] and now he gets to have another very different experience.”