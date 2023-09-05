Susanna Reid And Piers Morgan Have Red Carpet Reunion Two Years After His GMB Exit

Piers Morgan might not have left Good Morning Britain on the best terms, but it looks like he’s still got a lot of time for Susanna Reid.

The former co-presenters reunited on the red carpet of the National Television Awards at London’s O2 Arena on Tuesday night, more than two years after his controversial exit from the ITV breakfast show.

Piers left GMB back in March 2023, the same day he stormed off set when his co-host Alex Beresford challenged him on comments he’d made about Meghan Markle.

A day earlier, the divisive broadcaster cast doubt on the Duchess of Sussex’s claims that she’d experienced suicidal feelings during her time as a senior member of the Royal Family.

Piers agreed to leave the programme after he refused ITV bosses’ requests for him to apologise for his remarks, which also prompted record Ofcom complaints.

However, Piers – who now presents a show on TalkTV – referenced his former workplace as he posed for a photo with Susanna on Tuesday.

“Good Evening Britain,” he captioned the photo on X, previously known as Twitter.

Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid on Good Morning Britain in 2019 Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Last year, Piers revealed that his exit from GMB had affected his relationship with his former “TV wife”, Susanna.

“It’s difficult, you know. We had this arranged marriage, which turned out to be very successful. And then we suddenly got divorced one afternoon. And that was it! Gone!” he recalled.

“I went from seeing Susanna Reid in her curlers and her nightie every day at four in the morning to not seeing her. We stay in touch through texting and stuff, but it was all a bit dramatic and sad, really. I think we both feel that.”

